The Keyes Company Adopts New Adwerx™ Enterprise Automated Retargeting Product

Adwerx was founded in 2013 to level the playing field for businesses of all sizes. Automated Retargeting is their newest Enterprise product offering, rolling out just two years after the launch of their first product, Automated Listing Advertising. This put Adwerx on the map in the real estate industry and established the company as a leader in digital advertising.

Considered a digital marketing best practice, retargeting allows users to recapture the interest of prospective clients who visited their website, but abandoned without completing a purchase or call to action. This happens on average with about 98% of website visitors . Employing this strategy boosts branded searches by 1046%, and site visits by 726% , reducing overall advertising costs.

"Our suite of Enterprise services is intentionally designed to provide real estate firms a comprehensive marketing solution. Agents and brokers can automate tasks that would otherwise take hours out of their day, and we provide the data to understand the direct impact on their business," said Adwerx CEO Jed Carlson .

Enterprise products and services are designed to seamlessly work together, and are accessed through a portal customized for each brokerage. Ads are created automatically pulling from the firm's data feed but are able to be modified to each user's preference. This allows even those with no digital marketing experience to create professional ads, while maintaining brand consistency for both the agent and firm.

The Keyes Company is Florida's #1 independent brokerage and has offices in six counties throughout the state. Still family-owned, it has been in operation since 1926. Keyes offers services beyond real estate to support every step of the purchasing process, including mortgage, title, property insurance and management.

"We're excited to be early adopters of this platform," said Mike Pappas , President and CEO of The Keyes Company. "Keyes is focused on efficiency and resourcefulness, and this fits right in with our ethos. We are committed to continue providing best in class technology and services for our Associates."

Enterprise Automated Retargeting is now available in the US, Canada, and Australia. To learn more about this and other Enterprise services, visit enterprise.adwerx.com .

About The Keyes Company

Independently-owned and operated since 1926, The Keyes Company is a leader in the real estate industry. Keyes completed a merger with Illustrated Properties in July 2016. Following the merger, Keyes has 58 offices, more than 3,000 Associates and nearly $7 billion in annual real estate sales and services. Keyes' offices are distributed throughout six counties – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Volusia. Keyes expands our Associates' reach globally as a Founding Member and Shareholder of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. The Keyes Company offers a suite of resources to cover whatever needs arise while buying or selling a home. Mortgage, title, insurance and property management needs can all be managed in-house, allowing Keyes to close deals with speed and efficiency while giving clients valuable access to the professionals responsible for the specific service lines.

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served 200,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

