The Keyes Company continues to revolutionize the real estate experience in Florida with Lone Wolf’s enterprise platform

Lone Wolf's enterprise platform is built on the integrated transaction management and back office and accounting solutions, TransactionDesk and brokerWOLF, and offers the industry's top tools for forms, eSignature, file review, accounting, commissions, agent management, and business intelligence. The platform connects agents and the back office to ensure that both parties, who have traditionally worked apart on transactions, can collaborate in real time. The platform also comes with a growing marketplace for agents and brokerages, in which they can plug a wide range of upstream and downstream services directly into their Lone Wolf platform by pressing a single button. With all of these tools available in one place, The Keyes Company can dramatically increase the speed, accuracy, and simplicity of their Associate and brokerage transactions, extending these benefits to over 14,000 buyers and sellers who are involved in these deals.

"We're honored that The Keyes Company has chosen Lone Wolf as their technology provider," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "Our goal with this platform is to provide agents and brokerages with everything they need to manage their customers' entire real estate experience—from submitting an offer to signing a deal to setting up home inspections—in one place. We're thrilled that The Keyes Company, a renowned and historic brokerage, will provide this platform to their extensive family of Associates and multiple brands and put our unrivaled technology in the palm of their hands."

The Keyes Company is the No. 1 independent, family-owned brokerage in Florida, whose services run the gamut of the real estate industry, including property management, mortgage, title and property insurance. The firm's decision to choose Lone Wolf comes after a year-long evaluation of the industry's leading technology providers based on a number of factors, including product functionality, flexibility, and future plans.

"We're so excited to provide Lone Wolf's enterprise platform to our family of companies, Associates and customers," said Mike Pappas, President and CEO at The Keyes Company. "We chose Lone Wolf because we strongly believe in the company and its platform. Like Keyes, Lone Wolf is deeply committed to improving the overall experience for the next generation of real estate professionals, brokerages and consumers. We're confident that its platform in the hands of our Associates will do exactly that. Working together, we can continue to revolutionize the real estate experience in Florida."

Media Contact:

Nick Gaede | Industry Relations

E: ngaede@lwolf.com

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.3 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. The company offers an ecosystem of technology products designed to simplify the entire transaction process, including software for back office and transaction management. Each element of this ecosystem enables brokerages, agents, MLSs, and associations to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and increase opportunities for profitability. Lone Wolf's head office is located in Cambridge, ON, with additional offices in Dallas, TX, London, ON, and Fraser, MI.

About The Keyes Company: Independently owned and operated since 1926, The Keyes Company is a leader in the real estate industry. Keyes completed a merger with Illustrated Properties in July 2016. Following the merger, Keyes has 58 offices, more than 3,000 Associates and nearly $7 billion in annual real estate sales and services. Keyes' offices are distributed throughout six counties – Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Volusia. Keyes expands our Associates' reach globally as a Founding Member and Shareholder of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. The Keyes Company offers a suite of resources to cover whatever needs arise while buying or selling a home. Mortgage, title, insurance and property management needs can all be managed in-house, allowing Keyes to close deals with speed and efficiency while giving clients valuable access to the professionals responsible for the specific service lines.

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies

Related Links

lwolf.com

