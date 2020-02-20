The Keyrus Group Makes a Strategic Investment in Impetus Consulting Group - a Leading Player in EPM in the United States and a Specialist in Anaplan®

Founded in 2014, Impetus is a professional services firm that partners with its clients to improve their application of best-in-class performance management processes, methodologies, and enabling technologies. With its foundations rooted in an enablement-focused approach, Impetus democratizes the power of synergetic, discovery-driven modeling. It achieves this by enabling organizations to be responsive, agile, and effective in unlocking the power of data and intelligence they have within their reach.

The Impetus team has proven expertise in implementing integrated modeling, planning, and analysis solutions for finance, sales, supply chain, HR, IT, and operations. In this respect, Impetus supports companies in designing and implementing appropriate performance management processes and methodologies using the market's most effective EPM solutions. Moreover, Impetus ranks amongst the foremost partners of Anaplan, Inc., the market-defining, SaaS, connected planning solution.

Through this investment, the Keyrus Group aims to accelerate the worldwide deployment of its EPM service offering, whilst also strengthening its presence in the North American market. The Impetus teams' expertise in performance management perfectly complements Keyrus's know-how across business functions and numerous industries, including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, and Technology.

For its part, joining forces with the Keyrus Group will help Impetus accelerate its international development and offer its clients a broader range of services, including transformation management, the design and implementation of business processes, predictive forecasting using AI and Data Science, and the integration of EPM technologies in their extended Data ecosystem.

Impetus currently employs more than 50 consultants and has operations in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, with satellite locations in Washington, DC and Boston.

"Through this transaction, our desire is to pursue our growth strategy by consolidating our positions in the promising markets for Data Intelligence services and technologies throughout North and South America," declares Eric Cohen, President and CEO of the Keyrus Group.

"The investment in Impetus acts as a swift and effective lever to offer our clients innovative approaches to ensure efficient management of their business, anticipate trends, and develop a clearer vision of the future," adds Nicolas Camerman, VP, Service Portfolio Deployment, Keyrus Group.

Alex Cohen, Impetus's CEO, comments: "In joining the Keyrus Group, we see a fantastic opportunity to accelerate growth and partner with our clients on a global scale. The future's data-driven world is already with us. Combining forces with the Keyrus Group enables us to offer our clients the opportunity to make data matter, today!"

ABOUT KEYRUS

Keyrus, creator of value in the era of Data and Digital

An international player in consulting and technologies and a specialist in Data and Digital, Keyrus is dedicated to helping enterprises take advantage of the Data and Digital paradigm to enhance their performance, facilitate and accelerate their transformation, and generate new drivers of growth and competitiveness.

Placing innovation at the heart of its strategy, Keyrus is developing a value proposition that is unique in the market and centered around an innovative offering founded upon a combination of three major and convergent areas of expertise:

Data Intelligence

Data Science – Artificial Intelligence - Big Data & Cloud Analytics – Business Intelligence – EIM – CPM/EPM

Digital Experience

Innovation & Digital Strategy – Digital Marketing - DMP & CRM – Digital Commerce – Digital Performance – User Experience

Management & Transformation Consulting

Strategy & Innovation – Digital Transformation – Performance Management – Project Support

Present in 19 countries on 4 continents, the Keyrus Group has more than 3,200 employees.

Keyrus is listed in compartment C of the Eurolist of Euronext Paris

(Compartment C/Small caps – ISIN Code: FR0004029411 – Reuters: KEYR.PA – Bloomberg: KEY:FP)

Further information at: www.keyrus.com

ABOUT IMPETUS

Impetus strives to be a force for change that delivers better information and decision-making capabilities to its clients.

Founded in 2014, Impetus Consulting Group is an Anaplan Gold Partner, focused on delivering solutions leveraging best-in-class processes, methodologies, and leading, SaaS-based, enabling technologies.

Guiding clients in using technology as a powerful tool for achieving strategic business objectives, Impetus offers advisory and architecture design services, implementation services, health-check assessments, and advisory support services, as well as training and enablement.

Whether successfully delivering best-in-class solutions for common Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), Sales Performance Management (SPM), or supply chain use cases, or levering the flexible, robust Anaplan platform to solve its clients' unique issues, Impetus believes in leading with enablement. This results in more Anaplan ''aha'' moments for today's Anaplanners, and those of the future.

Impetus is headquartered in New York with additional office locations in San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, and Washington, DC.

Additional information available at : www.impetuscg.com

