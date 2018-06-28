The Keys To Unlocking The Perfect Summer Vacation

Lifestyle guru and travel expert, Amy Goodman, has some great trips on how to survive summer travel –from how to get the best deals to planning a vacation suitable for the whole family.

While doing research around what makes travelers most relaxed on vacation, Booking.com found that over half of Americans felt more relaxed if their accommodation had great interior design – something to keep in mind for this summer's travels. When searching for your accommodation – whether through the website or mobile app – you have access to real and up-to-date reviews from over 4.3 million guests who've stayed at the properties to ensure that you end up in an accommodation with key design elements like natural light and modern furniture. With more than one million unique places to stay across every budget - from five-star hotels to villas, apartments, farmhouses, chateaux, houses and more, you'll always find the accommodation to perfectly suite your décor tastes.

Summer vacations can be full of unexpected surprises, hopefully the good ones and not the bad. But knowing your trip is protected with Allianz Travel Insurance can help you travel more care-free. Hurricane season runs June to November, but summer travelers can gain peace of mind with the right insurance policy that may reimburse your pre-paid, non-refundable travel expenses if you must cancel, or can reimburse additional expenses incurred to return home safely. Once a storm or hurricane is named, it's too late to buy travel insurance to cover it. U.S. health insurance may not be accepted in destinations abroad, making it especially important to choose an insurance policy with medical benefits so you don't get stuck with large medical bills while traveling outside the country.

The summer travel season is heating up, and Cracker Barrel is always an iconic stop on road trips to enjoy unique summer shopping and delicious homestyle cooking; including the return of its beloved Campfire menu. Grab the family and stop by on your next road trip to taste the bold, Southern flavors available now, including new items like the Smoky Beef Brisket Breakfast, BBQ Pork, Roasted Sweet Glazed Chicken, and even a S'mores Latte – it's their awesome twist on the classic camping dessert. Along with fan-favorites from years past, such as Campfire Beef and its S'more dessert. Stop by for a great meal going through July 15th! So make those travel plans now!

Before you head out on a summer road trip, check your tires – the only part of a vehicle that touches the road. Tires play a vital role in braking, steering, comfort and handling. The right type of tire makes a huge difference, too. For a summer road trip, a Grand Touring tire like this all-new Yokohama Avid Ascend GT is a great choice because it provides remarkable tread life, super-smooth handling and a hush-quiet ride. Plus, this tire has exceptional performance in wet and wintry conditions that will give you year-round confidence on all road conditions. It comes in 54 sizes, is designed for luxury sports sedans and coupes, as well as mainstream passenger cars in sizes ranging from 15 inches to 20 inches. And all sizes are offered with a 65,000-mile tread life warranty. And remember, before you start your trip, take five minutes to check your tire pressure and tread depth. A tire that's underinflated will affect your drive and the vehicle's fuel efficiency. And for gauging tread depth, place a penny upside down into a tread groove. If you can see all of Lincoln's head, your tire's tread has worn down to the legal limit and you need to buy new tires.

Bring your own travel bingo cards for road travel, air travel or for the destination / sites you are seeing. And laminate them so they can be used multiple times with washable markers. Also, pack an entire outfit of ultra-light clothing for each child. Undergarments, shirts, and pants: all in a sealable plastic bag. And make sure it is easily reachable in your carry-on bag in the event of a spill.

For more great technology trends please visit betterstuffforlife.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-keys-to-unlocking-the-perfect-summer-vacation-300673534.html

SOURCE MultiVu