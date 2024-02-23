The EV9 features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) that enables appliances and power cables to be plugged into the vehicle's charging port

Special Kia campaign sees a 5 metre LED disc mounted on a frame to closely mimic sunlight, powered by the EV9

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique installation from Kia, set up with the experiential design studio VOID and the creative agency Innocean, has brought sunlight to one of the dark areas of Norway, a country where the sun barely comes up in winter, with a 5 metre LED disc powered by a Kia EV9.

This temporary sun demonstrates the impressive power capabilities of the EV9's vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology and emphasises the importance of sunlight, as a lack of light can impact a person's energy levels, mental health, immune system, and sleep pattern.

The Kia EV9 powers a light installation to mimic the sun in Norway

"The EV9 is exciting when moving, but also when stationary with innovative features such as bidirectional charging," said David Hilbert, Head of Marketing, Kia Europe. "This technology can extend the role electric vehicles play in our lives, whether it's for camping, providing a power source for a mobile office, or even being part of the broader electricity grid with the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology."

The light installation was set up in Rampton, a campground on a fjord 35 kilometres southwest of Oslo. The picturesque beach, with a small island across from it, made an ideal location for mimicking a sunrise along the shoreline. Once fully illuminated, the temporary sun could be seen from several kilometres away. The EV9 was able to drive from Oslo to Rampton, power the light for twenty-four hours, and then return to Oslo without range anxiety. A documentary about the light installation can be watched here.

Already a multiple-award winner, the EV9 combines SUV strength, cutting-edge electric vehicle styling and advanced technologies, placing it at the forefront of the SUV category. Built on the Electric Global Modular Platform, the EV9 ensures athletic performance and an all-electric range of more than 563 km. Its ultra-fast 800-volt charging capability allows for up to 249 km of range to be replenished in just 15 minutes.

Visual assets and full press release to be found here: https://dataspace.kia.eu/public/download-shares/aeZ2scUeDH21I9LJ794fet8eVgQg9wf1.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2344455/Kia_EV9.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316606/4554056/KIA_LOGO.jpg

Media contact:

Pablo Gonzalez Huerta

+49 69 850 028 100

kme-press@kia-europe.com