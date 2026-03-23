The Kid Who Was Bullied Built a $200M Platform to Fight for Homeowners That Insurance Companies Leave Behind

From Amman, Jordan to $200M recovery platform: Jay Zaabri preserved $100M in CA wildfire claims — now deploying his coalition in Woodward and Lubbock

WOODWARD, Okla., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Zaabri immigrated to the United States from Amman, Jordan at 15. Having experienced bullying in his youth, and undergoing a significant personal transformation, during his final year of high school he made a lasting commitment to never be placed in that position again. Years later, he recognized similar power imbalances within the insurance claims environment, shaping his perspective and approach to the industry.

Evolve Construction and Restoration

"Insurance companies are the biggest bullies in the room. They collect premiums to cover losses, but the moment catastrophe reserves get depleted they turn nasty on homeowners who did nothing wrong. I've always loved a comeback story — Tom Brady, David vs. Goliath. That's what this company is."

— Jay Zaabri, founder and chairman, Evolve Construction and Restoration

Zaabri's family built Universal Trading Group, Target Engineering and Al Ahlia Group across the UAE from scratch — including bringing Coca-Cola to the UAE, Jordan and Oman after years of negotiations with government officials. When Samir Zaabri died in 2012, the American University of Beirut dedicated a science lecture hall in his name. He carried that legacy to UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, then into disaster restoration — not banking.

Evolve's coalition gives homeowners laboratory documentation, industrial hygiene expertise, engineers and licensed claims advocacy — forcing the same evidentiary standard insurers use to deny claims to now pay them.

"We are intentional about leading with a love-based mindset rather than one rooted in fear—recognizing that fear often drives negative behavior, which has no place in how we operate."

— Jay Zaabri

Proven in California

Following the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, Evolve's coalition helped 1,000+ Altadena and Pasadena homeowners preserve and restore over $100 million in smoke and fire damage claims. More than 13,000 homes remained standing but were contaminated by combustion particles insurers ignored.

What the Lab Found in Woodward

Priority Labs (Indianapolis, Ind.) — nationally accredited environmental testing laboratory — detected measurable combustion particles inside multiple Woodward-area structures with no visible fire damage, including HVAC systems actively recirculating contamination:

Location Soot Char Ash-like Soot Ashwood Location 15 % 1 % 2 % Main Street Woodward 20 % 3 % ND United Supermarket 10 % 3 % ND AC Vent Sample 5 % 2 % 1 %

ND = Non-Detect. Full reports available on request. Source: Priority Labs, Indianapolis, Ind.

"Without testing, properties like these are closed out daily. A 20% soot concentration at an occupied location warrants professional assessment — the Woodward results mirror exactly what we documented in California."

— Dr. John Shane, Priority Labs, Indianapolis, Ind.

The Law and the Mission

Colorado Bulletin B-5.53 (October 2025) and California AB 1795 (March 2026) are establishing binding smoke damage standards. Oklahoma and Texas have no equivalent. Evolve leads from the forefront — advocating for every homeowner.

About Evolve Construction and Restoration

IICRC- and HAAG-certified. Founded 2022 by Jay Zaabri. 35+ markets across the US, Canada and Australia. 7,555+ projects. Over $200M in revenue. 100% satisfaction guarantee. 60-day completion pledge. Written price match. $2.5M in community giving. Emergency response 24/7.

Website: EvolveConstruction.com

Phone: 1-800-222-4100

Instagram: instagram.com/EvolveRestoration

Facebook: facebook.com/EvolveConstructionRestoration

YouTube: youtube.com/@EvolveRestoration

Careers: [email protected]

"We want to build a better tomorrow across the entire USA and beyond."

— Jay Zaabri, founder and chairman, Evolve Holdings

Contact: Jay Zaabri | [email protected] | 1-800-222-4100 | EvolveConstruction.com

SOURCE Evolve Construction & Restoration