The Kids In Need Foundation Partners with Comcast Spotlight to Host Back-to-School Backpack Donation Event for Southfield, Michigan Elementary School

DETROIT, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), a national non-profit dedicated to providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need, is partnering with Comcast Spotlight, the ad sales division of Comcast Cable, to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to students in Michigan's Southfield Public School District today.

On their first day back, nearly 500 students spanning grades K to 5 at Adlai E. Stevenson Elementary School will receive backpacks filled with essential school supplies, such as notebooks, markers, pens, paper, crayons and more. Comcast Spotlight and KINF employees will be on site to hand out the backpacks beginning Monday, August 26th at 9 a.m. in the school's gymnasium, located at 27777 Lahser Road, Southfield, Mich. 48034.

"Research shows that when kids have the supplies they need for school, they feel more confident in the classroom," said Dave Smith, executive director of The Kids In Need Foundation. "We're excited to partner with Comcast Spotlight to provide students at Adlai E. Stevenson Elementary School with the supplies they need to kick off the school year and get excited about learning."

The Kids In Need Foundation ensures that every child is prepared to learn and succeed by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. By partnering with select organizations and corporations nationwide, KINF's School Ready Supplies program provides those in need of school supplies with the tools necessary to be successful in the classroom.

"We're honored and grateful for the opportunity to team up with the Kids In Need Foundation to help make a difference in our local community, especially in one of the very markets that we serve. Investing in and cultivating our future talent and leaders of tomorrow is something we're truly passionate about and we're proud to partner with KINF for the second year in a row," said Comcast Spotlight regional vice president Jim Spadafore.

Last year, KINF and Comcast Spotlight provided backpacks to 2,600 students nationwide. This year, the two organizations will be reaching 2,800 students nationally.

About The Kids In Need Foundation

The Kids In Need Foundation's mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. The Kids In Need Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995, has distributed $1 Billion in school supplies since the Foundation's inception; and benefitted 6.2 million students and more than 200,000 teachers in 2017. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @KidsInNeed.

About Comcast Spotlight

Comcast Spotlight, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps put the power of cable to use for local, regional and national advertisers. It is focused on providing multi-screen marketing solutions to reach audiences most effectively and efficiently. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Comcast Spotlight has a presence in 67 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit www.comcastspotlight.com.

