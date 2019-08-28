The Kids In Need Foundation Partners with TeacherLists to Provide School Supplies to Classrooms in Need through SupplyAClassroom.org

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), a national non-profit dedicated to providing free school supplies to students most in need, today announces a partnership with TeacherLists, the fastest-growing digital solution for school supply lists.

As part of the partnership, TeacherLists will offer its community a way to give back to local classrooms through KINF's SupplyAClassroom.org platform. When families are notified their student's supply list is available or as they search for their child's school supply list on TeacherLists, they will have direct access to SupplyAClassroom.org, where they can find and donate to a classroom in need of supplies.

"We are grateful for our partnership with TeacherLists throughout the years that has come from a shared dedication to bringing supplies into the classroom to enable success," said Dave Smith, executive director of The Kids In Need Foundation. "The families and schools served by our two organizations both want the best experiences for their kids and this promotional program is doing a wonderful thing by connecting and empowering families to help one another."

KINF's SupplyAClassroom.org platform is a way for local donors to locate and directly support classrooms that are meaningful to them. Each summer, teachers from across the country can submit a personal statement and share how the classroom supplies will impact their students. Donors can search for a specific teacher, a city or state, or school district and find classrooms in a community in need of support. Donors can fund all or a portion of the school supplies, called Classroom Supply Boxes, or even fund multiple schools within a district.

"Parents and the TeacherLists community are always asking us how they can help students and teachers in need, and partnering with KINF provides an immediate and easy solution," said Charles Field, CEO of TeacherLists. "Working together, we get much-needed supplies to classrooms and students across the country, and it complements our mission of making school supplies easier and more accessible for students, parents, and teachers."

For more information, visit SupplyAClassroom.org.

About The Kids In Need Foundation

The Kids In Need Foundation's mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. The Kids In Need Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995, has distributed $1 billion in school supplies since the Foundation's inception and benefited more than 6 million students and nearly 200,000 teachers in 2018. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @KidsInNeed.

About TeacherLists

TeacherLists is the single national source of verified classroom supply lists. We make it faster and more efficient for school administrators and teachers to manage supply lists—they're entered once and are simple to update each year. Parents save time and love the convenience of easily finding and shopping their child's specific lists as requested by the teacher. In just a few clicks, parents find their list and choose to shop in-store or prepopulate an online shopping cart at their favorite retailer. For more information about TeacherLists, visit https://www.teacherlists.com.

