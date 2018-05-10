The Kids In Need Foundation Reaches $1 Billion in School Supplies Donated

The Foundation has distributed more than $1 Billion in supplies to children who would otherwise go without, providing tools for success in school and in life. In 2017 alone, Kids In Need Foundation supported 6.2 million kids and more than 180,00 teachers across the country.

"When we provide students with the tools they need in the classroom, we are sending them a message that we care about their success," said Dave Smith, executive director of The Kids In Need Foundation. "We are incredibly proud to have donated $1 Billion worth of free school supplies to students and teachers in this country, through the help of our corporate partners and donors. Our surveys show us that when kids have the school supplies they need, their classroom participation increases, their homework completion rates improve, absences decrease, and teachers see improvement in student behavior. Our country's future depends on educated citizens, and we believe school supplies are a necessity that every child deserves."

About The Kids In Need Foundation

The Kids In Need Foundation's mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. The Kids In Need Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995, has distributed $1 Billion in school supplies, directly benefiting 6.2 million students and 180,000 teachers annually. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @KidsInNeed

