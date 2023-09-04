The Kids Scooter Market size to grow by USD 14.38 million from 2022 to 2027 | North America to contribute 33% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The kids scooter market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14.38 million, according to Technavio. North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing awareness of the negative effects of obesity and the increasing prevalence of childhood obesity is leading parents to focus on outdoor activities for their children from an early age. This shift is expected to drive demand for push-and-pull toys that encourage or require physical interaction, such as children's scooters. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kids Scooter Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The kids scooter market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The growing popularity of character theme products is a key factor driving market growth. The appearance of more and more entertainment programs and TV channels for children is driving the demand for children's scooters. The introduction of new cartoon characters through platforms such as Disney Junior, Cartoon Network, POGO, Nickelodeon, and Fox Kids is driving sales of licensed products. Examples include products such as the 12-Volt Hello Kitty battery-powered SUV, the Disney Minnie 6-Volt battery-powered vehicle, and the Minion 6-Volt Little Quad battery-powered electric vehicle. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend - Consumers' shift toward an active and healthy lifestyle is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - The emergence of e-games replacing traditional toys and games is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample Report

Company Profiles

The kids scooter market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including Banwood SL, Decathlon SA, Doctor Scooter, Dorel Industries Inc., Fuzion Pro Scooters, Globber, Hebei Jiangwo Trading Co. Ltd., Hiboy, Jetson Electric Bikes LLC, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Neeta and Sons, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., Radio Flyer Inc., Razor USA LLC, Segway Inc., Smoby Toys SAS, Swifty Scooters, Taizhou Huangyan Gerui Vehicle Co. Ltd., UBOARD India, and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation

This kids scooter market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (2 wheels, 3 wheels, and 4 wheels), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the 2 wheels segment will be significant during the forecast period. A typical two-wheeled scooter consists of a two-wheeled deck, a handlebar for steering, and a brake. When looking for a two-wheeled children's scooter, there are several features to consider. This includes checking the vehicle's age and weight specifications to make sure it's appropriate for your child's height and stage of development, as well as choosing the right wheel size based on your preferences. In addition, consumers evaluate these factors based on their own preferences and the needs of their child. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Kids Scooter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Banwood SL, Decathlon SA, Doctor Scooter, Dorel Industries Inc., Fuzion Pro Scooters, Globber, Hebei Jiangwo Trading Co. Ltd., Hiboy, Jetson Electric Bikes LLC, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Neeta and Sons, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., Radio Flyer Inc., Razor USA LLC, Segway Inc., Smoby Toys SAS, Swifty Scooters, Taizhou Huangyan Gerui Vehicle Co. Ltd., UBOARD India, and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

