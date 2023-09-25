The Kieslect Kr2 Launches with "Dual Core, Triple Speed" Technology, a 2.5D GPU Super Dynamic Display, and much, much more

News provided by

Kieslect

25 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kieslect is a global, fashion-forward brand specializing in smart, wearable products, and it officially launched the Kieslect Kr2 - winner of Muse Design Award. The "Dual Core, Triple Speed" watch stands out among the smartwatch pack with its dual-core, 2.5D GPU dynamic display. The seamless connectivity and smooth experience the Kr2 provides allow people to keep smart, while remaining stylish.

Continue Reading
Kieslect Kr2 Product KV
Kieslect Kr2 Product KV
Kieslect Kr2
Kieslect Kr2

Dual Core, Triple Speed
The "Dual Core" technology utilizes both high and low (240Mhz/96Mhz) CPUs that automatically switch between tasks, optimize the user's experience, performance, and reduces power consumption by 30%. All with an amazing 60FPS refresh rate on the display.

2.5D GPU Super Dynamic Display
The Kr2 smartwatch features a 2.5D GPU for stunning visuals and 3D effects. The large, 1.43-inch AMOLED display screen has a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m² (nit) for easy readability in bright outdoor environments.

Advanced Biometric Sensor
Two ultra-bright 3-in-1 LEDs, two independent light detectors, and advanced biometric sensors all work together to collect 35% more biometric data, and heart rate monitoring accuracy has improved by 40% with Kieslect's new, advanced heart rate algorithm.

One Step Pairing and Calls
Kieslect's 2-in-1 calling chipset and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity eliminate the complicated multi-step of other smartwatches in place of a simple, single-step pairing process for a hassle-free smartwatch experience.

Over 100 pre-programmed sports modes provide instant, comprehensive sports and health data right inside the Kieslect Kr2. Get a complete picture of your overall health in the Kr2 with 24/7 health management information, including sleep and heart rate monitoring, stress tests, Sp02 measurements, and menstrual reminders for women. The Kieslect Kr2 is now available with prices starting at $99. For more information, visit store.kieslect.com.

About Kieslect
Kieslect was founded in 2017 to create smart wearable solutions that fuse cutting-edge technology with forefront design. Our fashion-forward smart watches help both men and women express their unique sense of style and we continue to innovate and strive to deliver the best experience to our users. Now, Kieslect products are available in 68 countries and embraced by 12 million users worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.kieslect.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Kieslect

Also from this source

Moda e função: Kieslect celebra um marco de oito anos com os novos Lora2 e Ks Pro

Moda y funcionalidad: Kieslect celebra su 8vo aniversario con los nuevos Lora2 y Ks Pro

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.