The KIKI STERLING GALLERY: A New Paradigm for Collecting Contemporary Art

MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a business class project is now an international online gallery championing original art by ethnically diverse, new and emerging artists. Brought to fruition by entrepreneur and, Chanel and Maison Birks alumna, Anny Kazanjian, the gallery began as a new approach to showcase her husband's work.

My Little Harlequin - Acrylic on canvas abstract by Pauline Paquin - 24" x 24" Brooklyn Bridge, New York - Acrylic on canvas by Andy Habib - 30" x 24" x 1.5"

Nowadays, the Kiki Sterling Gallery's goal is to highlight many artists whose original artworks speak a unique visual language and bring them to the attention of the public along with art collectors who seek engaging, contemporary art from talented artists.

"From the beginning, our goal has always been inclusivity: Our gallery represents the works of a racially and ethnically diverse group of artists, with very interesting points of view," says Anny Kazanjian, Gallery Director.

The gallery's global roster of artists includes talent from Canada and the U.S., as well as the United Kingdom, Spain and Brazil.

Artists include award-winning professionals working in contemporary art forms; including sculptor Luiz Campoy, fine art photographer Arline Malakian, artist-painters Dina El-Sioufi, Andy Habib, Antonio Souza, Pauline Paquin, Arman Alaverdyan and Michel Auclair-Langlois.

As a new paradigm for collecting contemporary art, the Kiki Sterling Gallery offers a more user-friendly acquisition experience offering transparency with online pricing and easy worldwide shipping. Sales within 50 miles of the Montreal area are delivered free of charge.

The gallery features weekly artist profiles, extensive social media campaigns, and soon a fresh, daily art blog. Primarily operating online, the Kiki Sterling Gallery is also planning private, pop-up viewing events in the Montreal area over the next several months.

Image: Mon Ami Polichinelle by Pauline Paquin – www.kikisterlinggallery.com

Source & contact: Karine Kosnak / [email protected] / 1-514-578-7908

