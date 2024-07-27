The Killer Disease That Affects Millions Yet No One Knows About

TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Norman Parathyroid Center, a leading institution in the diagnosis and treatment of parathyroid disorders, is spearheading efforts to raise awareness for parathyroid disease throughout the month of July.

The parathyroid glands are four small glands located in the neck behind the thyroid gland that control the amount of calcium in the blood and bones. In nearly one percent of people worldwide, one or more of these glands develop a tumor. These tumors remove calcium from the bones and put it into the blood. High blood calcium is the hallmark of parathyroid disease (hyperparathyroidism) and it is never normal. If a person has high blood calcium, it almost always indicates the presence of a parathyroid tumor.

The symptoms of hyperparathyroidism are diverse and often mimic other conditions, leading to misdiagnosis or delayed treatment. Chronic fatigue, anxiety, depression, difficulty sleeping, memory loss, and poor concentration are just a few of the debilitating symptoms. Moreover, untreated parathyroid disease frequently leads to severe complications such as osteoporosis, kidney stones, hypertension, cardiac arrhythmias, and even kidney failure.

Dr. Jim Norman, founder of the Norman Parathyroid Center, emphasizes the critical importance of early diagnosis and proper treatment. "The risk of hypercalcemia caused by parathyroid disorders is more dangerous than high cholesterol," Dr. Norman warns. "It's not about how high the calcium gets, but how long it has been high. That's why it's so important to not let this condition linger. The longer you live with high calcium, the more damage is done to the body."

The silver lining is that hyperparathyroidism can be effectively treated with a simple surgical procedure, often taking as little as 20 minutes when performed by experts.

The importance of selecting a high-volume parathyroid surgeon for the treatment of this disease cannot be overstated. Dr. Jamie Mitchell, Medical Director, estimates that up to 20% of the patients he sees have already had an unsuccessful parathyroid surgery elsewhere before finding him. "It's a tricky procedure in inexperienced hands, and it can have devastating consequences if not performed correctly. That's why it's vital to find an expert surgeon the first time."

Despite the availability of effective treatment, many individuals struggle to obtain a correct diagnosis due to a lack of awareness among healthcare providers. "Many doctors are undereducated about parathyroid disease and may pursue a 'wait and see' approach, leading to unnecessary health risks and continued quality of life issues among patients," says Dr. Norman.

July, designated as Parathyroid Disease Awareness Month, provides an opportunity to educate the public about the signs and symptoms of parathyroid disorders and empower individuals to advocate for their own health. Through increased awareness and education, the Norman Parathyroid Center aims to improve early detection and access to life-saving treatment for those affected by parathyroid disease.

The Norman Parathyroid Center is the highest volume parathyroid surgery practice in the world. The surgeons of the Norman Parathyroid Center operate exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Florida alongside their sister surgeons at the Clayman Thyroid Center and Carling Adrenal Center.

About the Norman Parathyroid Center

Located in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the leading parathyroid gland tumor treatment center in the world, performing nearly 3,800 parathyroid operations annually. Well known for cure rates over 99% via an operation that typically lasts about 20 minutes, the Norman Parathyroid Center's success centers on a teamwork approach by the most experienced parathyroid surgeons in the world.

www.parathyroid.com | (813) 972-0000

About the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery:

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, established in January 2022, is the world's largest endocrine surgery practice, encompassing the Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, and Carling Adrenal Center. Committed to advancing the field of endocrine surgery and providing world-class care, the hospital has surpassed 20,000 new patient consults within just two years of its inception. Patients from 98 countries and all 50 states have sought the expertise of the hospital's renowned specialists.

www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

