The Killers Proclaim A Wonderful Wonderful Life With Career-Spanning Seven-Album 180-Gram Vinyl Collection

The Killers Career Vinyl Box will be made available to all retail outlets in an across-the-board 180-gram black vinyl configuration, in addition to a limited-edition 180-gram clear vinyl version. A slip mat featuring the "K" from the band's logo and inspired by the vintage lights of the Las Vegas strip completes both packages.

There could be no better way to start off such an epic collection than with The Killers' three-times-platinum June 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss. Hot Fuss ushered in the band's fresh take on New Wave and post-punk conventions by way of the instant-hit debut single "Mr. Brightside," the wistful request to "Smile Like You Mean It," and the sensual come-on of "Somebody Told Me."

The Killers' second studio album, October 2006's Sam's Town, was produced by Flood (New Order, U2), Alan Moulder (Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters), and The Killers, and it features the chart-busting sing-along singles "When You Were Young" and "Read My Mind."

The band's third album of studio-bred material, November 2007's Sawdust, consists of a prime selection of the band's B-sides, covers, remixes, and other rarities, including the band's cover of Joy Division's "Shadowplay," which is always a crowd favorite during their live set and the galvanizing "Tranquilize," the latter of which features the legendary punk icon Lou Reed at his finest.

Meanwhile, November 2008's Day & Age, the band's fourth studio album, was produced by Stuart Price (Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Pet Shop Boys) and The Killers, and it includes the singles "Human" and "Spaceman."

Live From The Royal Albert Hall is a 2LP and exclusive to the Career Vinyl Box. Originally released in November 2009 as a live DVD, this double album captures The Killers at the peak of their live powers, as amassed from two energetic July 2009 gigs at the storied London venue.

September 2012 saw The Killers' put forth their million-selling sixth album, Battle Born, which was named after their own recording studio as well as for a phrase that appears on the Nevada state flag. Battle Born is clearly battle-tested with such indelible hit tracks like the uplifting groove of "Runaways" and the thrilling buildup of "Miss Atomic Bomb."

Finally, The Killers' most recent studio effort, the stirring September 2017 Island release Wonderful Wonderful, saw the band once again debuting right where they belong at the apex of the album charts in both the U.S., the UK and Australia. Wonderful Wonderful also carries the distinction of being the band's fifth consecutive UK chart-topper overall, and it's buttressed by the disco-fied declaration of "The Man" and the urgent plea to "Run For Cover."

The contents of The Career Vinyl Box all goes to show how truly wonderful wonderful The Killers' recording résumé has been to date. Have all the songs been written? Given the overall breadth found in the grooves of this fine, fine compendium alongside the promise of what's to come, the answer can only be, "Not if The Killers have anything to say about it."

The Killers HOT FUSS [180-gram vinyl]

1A

1. Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine

2. Mr. Brightside

3. Smile Like You Mean It

4. Somebody Told Me

5. All These Things That I've Done

1B

1. Andy, You're A Star

2. On Top

3. Change Your Mind

4. Believe Me Natalie

5. Midnight Show

6. Everything Will Be Alright

The Killers SAM'S TOWN [180-gram vinyl]

1A

1. Sam's Town

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Bling (Confession Of A King)

5. For Reasons Unknown

6. Read My Mind

1B

1. Uncle Jonny

2. Bones

3. My List

4. This River Is Wild

5. Why Do I Keep Counting?

6. Exitlude

The Killers SAWDUST [double 180-gram vinyl]

1A

1. Tranquilize (feat. Lou Reed)

2. Shadowplay

3. All The Pretty Faces

4. Leave The Bourbon On The Shelf

5. Sweet Talk

1B

1. Under The Gun

2. Where The White Boys Dance

3. Show You How

4. Move Away

2A

1. Glamorous Indie Rock And Roll

2. Who Let You Go?

3. The Ballad of Michael Valentine

4. Ruby, Don't Take Your Love To Town

2B

1. Daddy's Eyes

2. Sam's Town (Live From Abbey Road / 2006)

3. Romeo And Juliet

4. Mr. Brightside (Jacques Lu Cont's Thin White Duke Remix)

The Killers DAY & AGE [180-gram vinyl]

1A

1. Losing Touch

2. Human

3. Spaceman

4. Joy Ride

5. A Dustland Fairytale

1B

1. This Is Your Life

2. I Can't Stay

3. Neon Tiger

4. The World We Live In

5. Goodnight, Travel Well

The Killers LIVE FROM THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL [double 180-gram vinyl]

1A

1. Human

2. This Is Your Life

3. Somebody Told Me

4. The World We Live In

5. I Can't Stay

1B

1. Bling (Confession Of A King)

2. Shadowplay

3. Smile Like You Mean It

4. Losing Touch

2A

1. Spaceman

2. A Dustland Fairytale

3. Sam's Town

4. Read My Mind

2B

1. Mr. Brightside

2. All These Things That I've Done

3. Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine

4. When You Were Young

The Killers BATTLE BORN [double 180-gram vinyl]

1A

1. Flesh And Bone

2. Runaways

3. The Way It Was

1B

1. Here With Me

2. A Matter Of Time

3. Deadlines And Commitments

2A

1. Miss Atomic Bomb

2. The Rising Tide

3. Heart Of A Girl

2B

1. From Here On Out

2. Be Still

3. Battle Born

The Killers WONDERFUL WONDERFUL [180-gram vinyl]

A

1. Wonderful Wonderful

2. The Man

3. Rut

4. Life To Come

5. Run For Cover

B

1. Tyson Vs. Douglas

2. Some Kind Of Love

3. Out Of My Mind

4. The Calling

5. Have All The Songs Been Written?

