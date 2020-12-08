"The Killing of Faith" by William Holms, a Readers' Favorite Five Star Book, Will Be Free to Download Today (12/08/2020)

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- William Holms is proud to present his newest novel, "The Killing of Faith." It will be free and available for download on Amazon for 4 days (12/08/2020 – 12/11/2020) on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3a3dbft.

'The Killing of Faith' is the riveting suspense/thriller told by Faith, a mother of three children, caught in an unhappy marriage full of lies, deception, and affairs. After swearing off love, she finally meets the man of her dreams. Just when her life starts looking up, Faith is plunged into a living nightmare beyond anything a person can imagine. Far from any chance of refuge or avenue of escape, all Faith can do is pray for a miracle before time runs out on her life and death horror story. 'The Killing of Faith' will leave you stunned when you realize what happened to Faith can happen to anyone.

'The Killing of Faith' is not a book you will soon forget.

See what all the five stars are about! Here's what some of the reviewers have said:

"The Killing of Faith by William Holms is truly different from any thrillers I've previously read.... just when we all think all is well, the author throws in another shocking twist that leaves everyone asking, 'What just happened?' If I were to tell you I'd spoil the story for you. In short, read it for yourself. You'll love it. A terriﬁc book and great writing. Highly recommended." -Viga Boland, Reader's Favorite Book Reviews

"If you are looking for a fresh suspense/thriller, you should look no further than 'The Killing of Faith' by William Holms. [It] is a captivating read." -Timea Barabas, Best Seller's World

About the Author: An alumni of The University of Texas, where he received his undergrad in business, and Baylor University, where he attended law school, William Holms is a veteran trial and divorce attorney with twenty-nine years of experience in both the legal field and the practice of law. Holms channeled his background into his first riveting suspense/thriller, The Killing of Faith.

