The Killino Firm Warns of Rising Drug Test Violations Among Truckers

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The attorneys of the Killino Firm, an experienced truck accident law firm with a proven record of success representing the victims of preventable 18-wheeler accidents and other commercial vehicle crashes, are disturbed by the growing number of drug test violation reports logged with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration' (FMCSA) Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse.

"Impaired truckers endanger everyone on the road, and the latest numbers from the FMCSA Clearinghouse aren't at all reassuring," says founder and managing partner Jeffrey B. Killino. "We strongly urge both regulators and the industry to take immediate action to address the rising rate of drug and alcohol use among the nation's commercial drivers."

58,214 Drug Trust Violations Reported to FMCSA Last Year

Established on January 6, 2020, the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse is a centralized database that trucking companies must use to report drug and alcohol program violations committed by their drivers. They must also query the database to ensure current and prospective employees aren't prohibited from operating a commercial vehicle due to outstanding violations.

According to the most recent FMCSA data, the Clearinghouse received 58,214 drug test violation reports in 2021, a 10.2% increase over the 52,810 violations reported in 2020. Most of those violations (49,013) involved positive drug tests. An additional 8,152 violations resulted from drug test refusals, while the remaining 1,050 reports were actual knowledge violations made by employers.

Marijuana was the most frequently detected substance, with 31,085 positive tests reported in 2021, a 5.3% increase over 2020. Another 8,765 tests were positive for cocaine, a 10.4% increase over the previous year. MDMA was the only other drug associated with increased positive tests last year, rising from 30 violation reports in 2020 to 33 in 2021.

Alcohol violations also rose last year, with 1,422 violations reported to the Clearinghouse in 2021 compared to 1,122 in 2020.

