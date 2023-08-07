The Kimchi Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% from 2022 to 2027|The growing demand for plant-based diets is a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The kimchi market is to grow by USD 1,215.96 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 5.49%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography. APAC is estimated to contribute 81% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. South Korea is one of the world's leading kimchi producers, exporters, and consumers. Other countries in the region such as Japan, China, and Taiwan also have strong demand for kimchi. In addition, major kimchi suppliers in the region are CJ CheilJedang, Daesang, Dongwon F&B, Elair Holdings, and Plum One. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kimchi Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Kimchi Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Conventional Kimchi



Organic Kimchi

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Physical stores like supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores are included in offline distribution channels for kimchi. Customers prefer these channels to inspect and buy kimchi due to its perishable nature. Offline channels continue to dominate as consumers want to see products before they buy. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

Kimchi Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies of the kimchi market include Bombucha, Chois Kimchi LLC, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Cosmos Food Co. Inc., Daesang Corp., Dongwon Group, Eden Foods Inc., Gold Mine Natural Food Co., Kehoes Kitchen Pty Ltd., Kimchi Club Pty Ltd., Kings Asian Gourmet, Lucky Foods, MILKimchi Inc., Pulmuone Foods USA, Real Pickles, Sinto Gourmet LLC, Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc., T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD., Tazaki Foods Ltd., and VOLCANO KIMCHI. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ companies operating in the market.

Company Offering

Chois Kimchi LLC - The company offers kimchi solutions such as canned kimchi tuna, kimchi ramyun noodle soup, and oolongmen kimchi cup.

CJ CheilJedang Corp - The company offers kimchi under the brand name of Hasunjung namely Hasunjung Kimchi.

The company offers kimchi under the brand name of Hasunjung namely Hasunjung Kimchi. Eden Foods Inc. - The company offers kimchi namely Sauerkraut Kimchi Organic 18 oz.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Kimchi Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Product launches are the key factors driving market growth. Companies are actively working to diversify their product lines and gain a competitive edge in the market by introducing new kimchi flavors. Some companies are experimenting with additional ingredients to offer kimchi variations that offer health benefits to consumers. Pulmuone, for example, launched 100% plant-based kimchi under the Nasoya brand. It's cholesterol-free, vegan, free of artificial flavors and preservatives, and targets health-conscious consumers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing demand for plant-based diets is a major trend in the market. The growing popularity of plant-based diets is driven by growing consumer interest in healthy eating. Concern about the health risks of eating meat and an emphasis on animal welfare have led people to adopt a plant-based diet. Plant-based foods contain important nutrients such as fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, and beneficial plant compounds. As countries face rising rates of obesity, more and more people are moving to plant-based diets to prevent health problems. Hence, increasing demand for plant-based diets is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Product recalls are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Kimchi manufacturers around the world rely on third-party suppliers for ingredients such as cabbage, radishes, onions, chili peppers, garlic, and ginger. Improper handling of these raw materials can affect the quality of kimchi. If kimchi poses a risk to consumer safety, regulators could act, including store closures and product recalls. For example, the FDA recalled cabbage kimchi due to possible Listeria contamination. Thus, the possible occurrence of product recalls is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Kimchi Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist kimchi market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the kimchi market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the kimchi market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kimchi market companies.

Kimchi Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,215.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 81% Key countries US, South Korea, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bombucha, Chois Kimchi LLC, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Cosmos Food Co. Inc., Daesang Corp., Dongwon Group, Eden Foods Inc., Gold Mine Natural Food Co., Kehoes Kitchen Pty Ltd., Kimchi Club Pty Ltd., Kings Asian Gourmet, Lucky Foods, MILKimchi Inc., Pulmuone Foods USA, Real Pickles, Sinto Gourmet LLC, Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc., T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD., Tazaki Foods Ltd., and VOLCANO KIMCHI Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 142: Pulmuone Foods USA - Overview

Exhibit 143: Pulmuone Foods USA - Product / Service

