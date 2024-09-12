The Kineticos AMR Accelerator Fund I Invests in Orthobond

Kineticos Strategic Advisor Steve Favaloro will join Orthobond's Board of Directors

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineticos Life Sciences, a life sciences investor focused on companies striving to disrupt how drugs are developed, diseases are diagnosed, and patients are treated, today announced that it has partnered with Orthobond, a leader in covalently-bound antibacterial surface technologies with broad applications in the medical device industry, through investment from the Kineticos AMR Accelerator Fund I ("KAMRA Fund I"). Orthobond received approval for their FDA De Novo application for the first anti-bacterial non-drug eluting solution for its technology, Ostaguard™, in spine implants. This financing will support Orthobond's rapid growth as it prepares to commercialize its initial application in pedicle screw spinal surgery, as well as gain FDA-approval in additional indications.

"The KAMRA Fund I was established to support pioneers who are addressing antimicrobial resistance and we are delighted to partner with the Orthobond team, who have demonstrated persistence and commitment to making an impact for patients by reducing bacterial contamination during implant surgery", said Mark Bamforth, member of the KARMA Fund I General Partnership.

"We are pleased to partner with Kineticos as we continue to grow and expand Ostaguard's application in implant surgery and beyond," stated David Nichols, CEO of Orthobond. "We look forward to working with Kineticos as we continue to build evidence of Ostaguard's potential to be the standard of care for implantable devices to protect patients from pathogens."

In addition to KAMRA Fund I's investment in Orthobond, Steve Favaloro, Strategic Advisor to the KAMRA Fund I, will join Orthobond's board of directors. Steve Favaloro is an experienced biotech executive, board member, and investor. He is currently Chairman and CEO of Genezen, a leading gene and cell therapy CDMO.

"I am thrilled to join the Orthobond board at this pivotal time in the Company's growth and the AMR market at large," noted Steve Favaloro. "I am confident the innovative technology and best in class team at Orthbond can further our continued fight against antimicrobial resistance globally."

Kineticos envisions A World Without AMR™. We are entrepreneurs helping entrepreneurs build companies to improve patient outcomes. Kineticos invests in life science companies focused on significant, unmet medical needs across contract services, manufacturing, equipment, and therapeutic companies. Kineticos strives to disrupt how drugs are developed, diseases are diagnosed, and patients are treated.

Orthobond Corporation is a surface technology company that has developed proprietary antibacterial surfaces with broad applications in multiple industries such as medical device, commercial, industrial, automotive, and beyond. Orthobond is the first company to utilize surface modifications that can be permanently bound to any surface, killing bacteria by mechanically rupturing pathogens without using eluting antibiotics.

