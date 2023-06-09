The Kinetix Group Certified as a Most Loved Workplace®

The Kinetix Group

09 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace®, which provides the most comprehensive review of workplace sentiment for organizations today. The certification comes just a few weeks after TKG announced its recertification as a Great Place To Work.

"It is an honor to join the ranks as a Most Loved Workplace®," said Hannah Johnston, director of employee experience and learning at TKG. "As an organization committed to putting our employees first and creating a culture of belonging, this certification confirms that we are on the right path as we work to continuously improve our employee experience."

"As TKG continues to grow and invest in employee engagement, we are thrilled to be named a Most Loved Workplace®," added Sarah McNulty, co-founder and president of TKG. "This recognition is particularly meaningful because it is directly tied to staff feedback and reflects our drive to create an inclusive culture with an emphasis on an exceptional employee experience."

Backed by Best Practice Insitute, the Most Loved Workplace certification identifies organizations with the happiest and most satisfied employees. Its proprietary Love of Workplace IndexTM factors in anonymous employee feedback on categories like:

  • Level of respect
  • Collaboration
  • Support
  • Sense of belonging felt in the company

In addition, the certification celebrates the company's efforts to build out employee-focused initiatives. Currently, TKG's internal teams are working to provide standardized career growth plans and resources for professional development including a new library of continuing education content.

To view the certification, visit here. To learn more about working at TKG, visit www.thekinetixgroup.com/culture or contact [email protected].

The Kinetix Group (TKG)

The Kinetix Group is a strategic advisory and marketing agency that empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep relationships, and connections that span the healthcare ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. Its core areas of focus are organized customers, market access, and real-world evidence. To learn more, visit www.thekinetixgroup.com.

SOURCE The Kinetix Group

