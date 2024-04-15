The Kinetix Group Launches Health Equity Blog Series

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) announced the launch of its new health equity blog series, "Keeping Health Equity Front and Center."

As the largest healthcare payer in the US, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services sets the bar for health equity data collection. However, measuring health equity continues to challenge health care leaders.

TKG started the blog series to help decision-makers stay informed on changing CMS guidance and understand the shifting equity trends in a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.

"It is an honor to work with TKG to support customers committed to addressing health equity," said Chloe Sweetnam, senior manager at TKG. "As CMS strives to improve health equity data collection, it is important for us to understand health system challenges and support them in their health equity journey."

Recently recognized by PM360, TKG has created several health equity initiatives, from building inclusive healthcare education materials to empowering patient communities impacted by health disparity.

With this first blog, TKG addresses strategies to collect quality health equity data.

Focus areas include:

Navigating Inpatient Quality Reporting measures

Optimizing hospital health equity data collection

Demonstrating organizational compliance

"By sharing health equity insights and best practices that are specific to the hospital stakeholder, TKG hopes to accelerate the advancement of health equity for hospitals and health systems," said JP Strapp, managing director at TKG.

To read Part 1 of the series, visit here. To learn about ways TKG's health equity unit can support your life science team's work, contact [email protected].

The Kinetix Group (TKG)

The Kinetix Group, a healthcare strategic advisory and marketing agency, is a part of Petauri. TKG empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep relationships, and connections that span the healthcare ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. Its core areas of focus are organized customers, market access, and real-world evidence. To learn more, visit www.thekinetixgroup.com.

