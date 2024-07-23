The Kinetix Group Named MM+M Awards Market Access Agency of the Year Finalist

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) has been named a Market Access Agency of the Year finalist in the 2024 MM+M Awards.

The MM+M Awards recognizes, champions and celebrates creativity and effectiveness in healthcare marketing and communications.

"We have an incredible team at TKG who is truly passionate about empowering informed decision-making and access to patient care. Becoming a Market Access Agency of the Year finalist reinforces the value of our health system savvy within the market access continuum and shows the approach resonates in the marketplace. This recognition is a tribute to our impressive team and the clients we serve," said Sarah McNulty, co-founder and president of TKG.

"Over the past several years, the issues related to rare diseases, biosimilars, gene editing and the convergence of health systems and payers have required innovative approaches to market access marketing," added John Strapp, co-founder and chairman of TKG. "The TKG-AOR partnerships have identified areas of brand opportunity, redesigned classic payer marketing and pioneered unique pull-through execution models to achieve client goals. Congratulations to the TKG client teams and thank you to our market access AOR partners for supporting this nomination!"

This year, more than 90 experts reviewed a record-breaking number of entries during the judging period.

"After launching Petauri in early 2023, it was very obvious that The Kinetix Group would be an ideal foundational business given the company's long history, strong culture and track record of innovation and client satisfaction," said Dan Renick, founder and CEO of Petauri. "The core market access work across health systems and payer channels represents the highly differentiated capabilities of the team—delivering solutions that are more critical than ever and leading remarkable growth in 2023 that continues in 2024."

For more information about this recognition, please visit here

The Kinetix Group, a healthcare strategic advisory and marketing agency, is a part of Petauri. TKG empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep relationships, and connections that span the healthcare ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. Its core areas of focus are organized customers, market access, and real-world evidence. To learn more, visit www.thekinetixgroup.com.

