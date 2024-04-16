The Kinetix Group Releases Insights about Changing Workplace from 35 New Hires

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) released insights about the changing workplace from 35 new hires.

Each year, TKG co-founders John Strapp and Sarah McNulty plan dinners with new employees. During the pandemic, TKG could not host dinners for some of these cohorts. Those employees gathered with the executive team to share their work values and expectations.

The Kinetix Group-Powered by Petauri™

"The TKG new hire dinner was a great way to meet other people in the company. I really enjoyed getting to know everyone from other teams," said Victoria Ricco, senior associate.

Key insights included:

Employees look at staff tenure, growth opportunities and community building when assessing companies. Employees value hybrid office formats and internal continuing education platforms because they model familiar ways of working during the pandemic. Employees enjoy diving into customer-facing tasks and being held accountable for deliverables early in their careers.

"As a remote employee, the dinner was a wonderful opportunity to meet with both peers and senior leadership face-to-face," said Stephanie Warren, director of market access. "We had fantastic conversations about our differing professional backgrounds that brought us to TKG. I really appreciated hearing from team members who have been here a while on what they enjoyed most about the company. The small group made the environment very comfortable and easy to carry on conversations (and have lots of laughs!)."

"The new hire dinner was a quality experience and as a younger member of the company, it was great to have that level of support from the company's leadership," added Jesse Nadelman, senior manager. "John and Sarah talked to me about the history of the company, the strategic motivations of the firm and my own career aspirations. It was really motivating to be a part of such an event."

To learn more about working at TKG, visit here or contact [email protected].

The Kinetix Group (TKG)

The Kinetix Group, a healthcare strategic advisory and marketing agency, is a part of Petauri. TKG empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep relationships, and connections that span the healthcare ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. Its core areas of focus are organized customers, market access, and real-world evidence. To learn more, visit www.thekinetixgroup.com.

SOURCE The Kinetix Group