The King Lives On: Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Marks Elvis Presley's 90th Birthday with a Yearlong Celebration

Westgate Las Vegas Celebrates Elvis Presley's 90th Birthday with Yearlong Tribute

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the legendary property that once served as Elvis Presley's home away from home, kicked off an unforgettable yearlong celebration in honor of the King of Rock 'n' Roll's 90th birthday earlier today.

"Elvis Presley's legacy is deeply ingrained in the history of Westgate Las Vegas" Post this Cami Christensen, President and General Manager of Westgate, led team members and Elvis fans in a champagne toast today alongside David Stanley, Elvis’ stepbrother and star of the Westgate show My Brother Elvis: An Evening with David Stanley.

The festivities began in the hotel's iconic lobby that was transformed for the occasion, where Cami Christensen, President and General Manager of Westgate, led team members and Elvis fans in a champagne toast. Following the toast, giant birthday cards were unveiled for fans to sign and leave heartfelt messages. Christensen was joined by David Stanley, Elvis' stepbrother and star of the Westgate show My Brother Elvis: An Evening with David Stanley. Stanley shared rare stories and insights about Elvis, offering fans a personal glimpse into the King's life.

"Elvis's presence is still felt throughout the halls of Westgate," said David Stanley. "This celebration is a testament to his enduring legacy and the special connection he had with this property, the city, and his fans."

The celebration continues throughout the day, with fans invited to experience a variety of Elvis-inspired activities and entertainment.

Daylong Tribute Highlights:

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. : Elvis DJ spinning classic hits

: Elvis DJ spinning classic hits 7:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m .: The cast of The King Comes Home Elvis Tribute Show will perform at the International Bar stage

.: The cast of will perform at the International Bar stage All Day : Specialty Elvis-themed cocktails at the International Bar Photo opportunities with the iconic Elvis statue Viewing of the memorabilia display Signing of giant Elvis birthday cards

Yearlong Celebration Highlights: The birthday celebration is just the beginning. Fans can look forward to additional Elvis-inspired events and promotions throughout the year, including:

"Love Me Tender" Month in February : A month dedicated to romance, featuring new romance packages, dining specials, and Elvis-inspired celebrations.

: A month dedicated to romance, featuring new romance packages, dining specials, and Elvis-inspired celebrations. Viva Las Vegas Month in July: A monthlong tribute packed with live music, themed events, and exclusive promotions that recreate the energy of Elvis' legendary Vegas shows.

A monthlong tribute packed with live music, themed events, and exclusive promotions that recreate the energy of Elvis' legendary Vegas shows. Viva Las Vegas Suite (Summer 2025): A newly designed suite inspired by Elvis' time at the property, his style, music, and history.

"Elvis Presley's legacy is deeply ingrained in the history of Westgate Las Vegas," said Cami Christensen. "As the home of his unprecedented Las Vegas performances, we are proud to honor his 90th birthday with a yearlong celebration that brings his spirit back to life for fans and guests from around the world."

Westgate Las Vegas (originally the International Hotel) is where Elvis Presley made history with his residency starting in 1969. Over the course of seven years, Elvis performed an unprecedented 636 sold-out shows here, redefining the Las Vegas entertainment scene and setting the standard for artist residencies. This property wasn't just where he performed—it became his second home, where he connected deeply with his fans and where his legendary status as "The King of Las Vegas" was solidified.

Westgate Las Vegas will announce additional events and promotions throughout the year. For updates about the yearlong celebrations, visit westgatelasvegas.com

