The King of the Monsters Arrives! Toho International, Inc. and Stern Pinball Announce New Godzilla Pinball Machines

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stern Pinball, Inc. and Toho International, Inc., the subsidiary of the Japanese entertainment studio Toho Co., Ltd, announce a new line of pinball machines based on the iconic Toho film franchise featuring the King of the Monsters, Godzilla! The Godzilla pinball machines are available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models.

Godzilla is the longest running film franchise created by Toho, with thirty-two films produced since 1954. The popularity of the films have made Godzilla one of the most recognizable symbols in pop culture worldwide. In addition to numerous accolades and cinematic awards for film, music, and special effects, the Godzilla film series and licensed characters have generated over $1 billion in merchandise sales around the world.

In this monster-packed pinball adventure, players become Godzilla! The evil aliens, the Xiliens, use mind control rays to take control of the monsters King Ghidorah, Gigan, Megalon, Ebirah, and Titanosaurus. The Xiliens are demanding all of Earth's resources. Godzilla and its allies, Mothra, Rodan, and Anguirus, battle the Xilien invasion with the goal of conquering Mechagodzilla to become King of the Monsters!

Chaos and destruction ensue on the playfield with Godzilla multiball, started by shooting one of the various shots in and through the centrally located skyscraper. In the Premium and LE models, a motor actuates the skyscraper, diverting balls through each of its five stories as it collapses, ultimately locking three balls on its roof. The Premium/LE playfield also features a collapsing bridge ramp. This animated breakaway ramp is guarded by a custom molded Godzilla and can divert pinballs back to the flipper or directly onto the playfield during Bridge Attack multiball.

On the Premium and LE models, Mechagodzilla features a motorized three-bank target set which rotates to reveal a spinner and jump ramp. Players will engage the Kaiju in battle by launching pinballs with the jump ramp and bashing the magnetic ball catch on its chest to start Mechagodzilla multiball.

All models of Godzilla pinball machines feature an innovative "Magna Grab" magnetic newton ball, capable of catching pinballs from five different shot paths, including off the plunge. This device can also divert pinballs to set up shots from the upper left flipper. The game also includes the iconic title song "Godzilla" by Blue Oyster Cult, stunning hand-drawn artwork by Zombie Yeti, intricate wireform ramps, three spinning targets (Heat Ray, Mechagodzilla, and Monster Rampage), three flippers, three "powerline" themed stand-up targets and a UFO pop pumper. The game highlights video and audio from ten* Toho Showa Era Godzilla films to create a one-of-a-kind immersive Godzilla pinball experience.

Godzilla pinball machines also debut Stern's Insider Connected system, which includes a QR code reader on the bottom arch that enables players to interact with the game and this new network in a variety of ways. Stern Insider Connected provides new entertainment and player engagement features and an operator focused tool set to drive location play and remotely manage every aspect of the machines. Insider Connected goes live with the launch of Godzilla, with the full scope of features scheduled for roll out over the next year.

Only 1,000 LE machines will be available. The LE version includes an exclusive full color mirrored backglass inspired by Mechagodzilla, iconic custom cabinet artwork, custom high gloss metallic silver powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer autographed bottom arch, exclusive inside art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and a Certificate of Authenticity.

"Partnering with Toho, we have brought the Godzilla universe to pinball" said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "Insider Connected enables players, owners, and operators to interact with their machines like never before."

Pricing and Availability:

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price ("MSRP")*:

*MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.

Pro Model: $US 6,899

Premium Model: $US 8,999

Limited Edition Model: $US 10,499

Godzilla pinball machines and accessories are available now through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

About Toho

Toho Company, Limited, is a Japanese entertainment studio focused on the development, production, exhibition, and distribution of powerful live action and animated content including motion pictures, television and theater. Founded in 1932, Toho remains a prominent force in bringing brands and original storytelling with versatile talents to audiences worldwide. Its subsidiaries include Toho Cinemas, the highest grossing exhibition company in Japan, and Toho International, Inc., a U.S. established incorporated company that manages and commercializes Toho's intellectual property portfolio. To learn more about Toho, visit: www.toho.co.jp/en/.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Final video and audio pending licensor approval.

