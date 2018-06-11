The King Returns - to Big Screens Worldwide - Special 50th Anniversary of Elvis Presley's Iconic ''68 Comeback Special' Hits Cinemas August 16 and 20

Tickets for U.S. screenings of "ELVIS 50th Anniversary Comeback Special" can be purchased beginning Friday, June 15, 2018 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events and ABG will present "ELVIS 50th Anniversary Comeback Special" in more than 500 select U.S. movie theaters on Thursday, August 16 and Monday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m. local time (both dates), through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of U.S. theater locations will be available June 15 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). International cinema locations and ticket-on-sale dates will be announced at a later date.

"The '68 Comeback Special' embodies the spirit and talent of one of the most legendary artists in music history," said Steve Binder, director and producer of the special. "I hope that Elvis fans and music lovers everywhere will have an opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of the King through a unique yet personal lens captured in this content."

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of this legendary special, a new book by Steve Binder titled COMEBACK: The Making of the 1968 Elvis Special delves into the dynamic (and often intimate) performances by The King of Rock & Roll during the landmark "Comeback" NBC broadcast. The book features a dedication by Priscilla Presley and stunning catalog of iconic Elvis Presley imagery.

Originally airing on December 3, 1968, the "'68 Comeback Special" was Elvis Presley's first live television performance in seven years, which captured him playing with a full band in front of an intimate audience of diehard fans. As part of the special, Presley also pioneered the "Unplugged" performance style with an exclusive acoustic set. The soundtrack album went Top 10 following the special airing, shooting Presley back to the top of the singles charts months later with "In the Ghetto" and later in 1969, his first number one hit in seven years with "Suspicious Minds."

"We are thrilled to partner with ABG to bring such an iconic concert experience to theaters around the world this summer," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "Elvis was a true musical genius, and it's exciting to share the talents of such a legend with moviegoers and fans everywhere."

"We are always looking to uncover fresh and exciting ways to share our content with fans through unique experiences," said Marc Rosen, SVP Entertainment of ABG. "Our new partnership with Fathom Events has provided us with an opportunity to take the cinematic experience to the next level, and we look forward to watching the excitement unfold."

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas® and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and popular anime franchises like Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 917 locations and 1,440 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, which owns a global portfolio of celebrity & entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG manages, elevates, and builds the long-term value of more than 31 consumer brands by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Our brands have a global retail footprint in more than 50,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels and more than 4,100 branded freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world. ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business, and immersive brand experiences. We create and activate original marketing strategies to drive the success of our brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms, and emerging media. ABG's global portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Michael Jackson® (managed brand), Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Jones New York®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Frye®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Misook®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, and Hind®. abg-nyc.com

About Meteor 17 & Spencer Proffer

Headquartered in Los Angeles, this convergence and production venture is helmed by innovative media and music producer, Spencer Proffer. M17 is producing and is developing an ambitious slate of projects across music, TV, film, Internet, live event, and other platforms, integrating brand marketing and music as organic components. M17 is a full-service organization that actively participates from conception and architecture through all phases of deal-making, production, marketing and distribution entities highlighted on www.meteor17.com.

