The Kiski School Becomes First Boarding School in Nation to Reset Tuition Rate

SALTSBURG, Pa., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiski School, one of the nation's premier all-boys preparatory schools, announced today it will "reset" its annual tuition rate for the 2020-21 academic year to $48,500, 20% lower than the national average for boarding schools.

Over the past decade, the average tuition at boarding schools has increased over 50% while median household income, adjusted for inflation, has risen only 4%. Recently approved by Kiski's Board of Trustees, this new tuition structure directly counters the alarming trend of rising educational costs, especially for private institutions.

While the school's tuition is being reduced from its current rate of $61,300, all of the high-quality elements that distinguish a Kiski education—outstanding academic and athletic programs, excellent college placements, small class sizes, boys-centric teaching methods and exceptional facilities—will remain as strong as they have always been.

The change reflects Kiski's desire to move away from an industry-driven pricing model resulting in a growing number of parents unable to afford a private school education for their children.

"Our recently-completed $35 million capital campaign together with ongoing fundraising efforts for scholarship support puts Kiski in a strong position to implement this new initiative," said Headmaster Christopher Brueningsen. "Coupled with our continued commitment to need-based financial aid, we'll be able to offer real affordability for our families and more transparency in our pricing."

"As an alumnus and current parent, I greatly appreciate the life-changing impact Kiski has on its students," said John Jacob, Kiski's board chairman. "This new pricing model means that more young men of all socio-economic backgrounds can benefit from a Kiski education."

Brueningsen added, "Simply put, we said 'enough is enough' and decided it was time for a change. This tuition reset is a significant milestone in ensuring the Kiski mission continues well into the future."

For more information on Kiski's tuition reset, please visit www.kiski.org/tuitionreset

ABOUT THE KISKI SCHOOL:

The Kiski School is an all-boys boarding school serving grades 9-12 and post-graduates. For 130 years, Kiski has witnessed a steady and substantial transformation while always maintaining its firm commitment to serving the unique learning needs of boys. Kiski provides an environment in which students can make the most of their potential as they grow in their knowledge of self and learn the mastery of academic disciplines and the value of athletic or artistic endeavors. For more information about Kiski, call 877-547-5448 or visit www.kiski.org .

