The Kiski School to Provide On Campus Learning This Fall

SALTSBURG, Pa., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiski School, one of the nation's premier all-boys boarding schools, confirmed today that it would open this fall for full on-campus instruction. The Saltsburg-based campus offers an ideal option for families who are seeking an in-person educational experience.

Health officials agree that the key to a safe reopening is virus testing. As a residential school with small class sizes, Kiski is uniquely equipped to manage in-person learning safely and effectively.

"We recently obtained certification to have a lab on campus that will allow us to conduct and process COVID-19 tests with results available in 10 minutes," said Head of School Christopher Brueningsen. "All students will be tested upon arrival and all employees will be tested shortly before our students return. With an entire school community testing negative as a baseline, we will be positioned to dramatically reduce outside exposures in order to keep everyone healthy and safe, which is what matters most to parents."

Recognizing that some parents may not want their children to engage in on-campus learning this fall, the school launched an innovative program called ONE Kiski to ensure students will excel in any scenario. Through the program, students can attend live class sessions on campus or participate from home using a school-supplied computer with a webcam. It also offers a new approach to non-academic programs and extracurriculars that will bring students together physically and virtually.

"It's all about allowing parents to be fully in control of how and when their kids return to school," Associate Head of School for Enrollment Management, Bramble Buran, The Kiski School said. 'We expect around 20% of our students will start the school year as remote learners. Participating in real-time with their classmates on campus will make their experience feel much more normal than a model where everyone is online."

Asked about the fall athletic season, Brueningsen said, "We are waiting for final guidance from state officials which is expected on August 21. In the meantime, we are continuing to plan for a fall sports season for football, soccer, cross country, and golf with interscholastic contests starting in late September."

Kiski's Athletic Director, Chris Spahn, added, "We recognize that the college recruiting landscape has dramatically changed due to COVID-19. Our coaches, along with the Athletic Department, will be engaging in enhanced outreach efforts to college coaches this fall in order to promote and support Kiski student-athletes who plan to compete at the next level."

All throughout August on Tuesdays at 7 pm, Kiski will host Asked & Answered Sessions to allow parents to finally ask the questions they have been thinking throughout the summer, to discuss the upcoming school year, and hear how Kiski is prepared to make the return to educating students. Registration for these sessions can be found by visiting https://www.kiski.org/answered .

Kiski has also met the financial challenge of sending a child to a private school with its industry-leading tuition reset , announced last fall, making private school education more affordable than ever before. It includes nearly $5 million in aid available for families that need financial assistance.

"Our job is to create young men who are ready to lead us into the future," said John Jacob, '89, Chairman, Board of Trustees, The Kiski School. "The last few months have shown us the importance of being able to adapt and still meet our high standards. That is something our young men can look to as an example of how they can handle whatever challenges the future may present."

For more information on ONE Kiski, visit http://www.kiski.org/ONEKiski .

For more information on Kiski's tuition reset, visit https://www.kiski.org/tuitionreset

For more information on Kiski's COVID-19 Health & Safety guidelines, visit http://www.kiski.org/health

ABOUT THE KISKI SCHOOL:

The Kiski School is an all-boys boarding school serving grades 9-12 and post-graduates. For more than 130 years, Kiski has witnessed a steady and substantial transformation while always maintaining its firm commitment to serving the unique learning needs of boys. Kiski provides an environment in which students can make the most of their potential as they grow in their knowledge of self and learn the mastery of academic disciplines and the value of athletic and artistic endeavors. For more information about Kiski, call 877-547-5448 or visit www.kiski.org.

SOURCE The Kiski School

Related Links

https://www.kiski.org

