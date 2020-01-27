The Kiteboarding Equipment Market is expected to grow by USD 367.01 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global kiteboarding equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 367.01 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on kiteboarding equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increased Participation and Inclusion of Kiteboarding in Olympics. In addition, innovative product launches heightening user safety is anticipated to boost the growth of the kiteboarding equipment market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global kiteboarding equipment market is segmented as below:

Product

• Kites

• Accessories

• Boards



Distribution channel

• Retail

• Others (Distributors, kiteboard training centers and schools)



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for kiteboarding equipment market growth

This study identifies innovative product launches heightening user safety as the prime reasons driving the kiteboarding equipment market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in kiteboarding equipment market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the kiteboarding equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Best Kiteboarding S.L., BOARDS & MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc. , F-ONE, Litewave Kiteboards, Naish International, North Kiteboarding, Pryde Group, RICCI INTERNATIONAL S.R.L and Switch Kiteboarding.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



