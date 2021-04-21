The Kiwi Company Revolutionizing the Beverage Industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure NZ has been setting new standards in the bottled water industry (and the beverage industry as a whole) for a decade and change. Along with delivering the highest quality spring water, the company has built an impressive factory that specializes in bottling water in containers made of RPET plastic. This delivers an unprecedented level of sustainability to an industry that has traditionally been the antithesis of Earth-friendly.

Pure NZ was founded over a decade ago in 2010. The company is headquartered in the southern region of the bustling New Zealand metropolis of Auckland, where it has built a state-of-the-art bottling facility. In this case, the location of the plant is critical, as the structure is built right on top of an underground aquifer.

This proximity to life's most essential resource has allowed Pure NZ to capitalize on bottling some of the purest H2O in the world. Each blue receptacle of aquiferous goodness that Pure NZ makes is more than just another bottle of water. It consists of a liquid that has been, in the words of the brand, "captured by nature, collected over hundreds of years and stored in an underground aquifer beneath the factory, which is then bottled at source." The water is free of heavy metals, minerals, and silica and even has electrolytes that can be naturally found in spring water, making it an even more effective hydration tool.

Where Pure NZ really shines, though, is with its packaging. The company doesn't use the quality of its water to overshadow a reckless and destructive use of virgin non-compostable plastic. Instead, the brand is committed to bottling every drop of its precious resource in RPET (Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) plastic.

Pure NZ takes existing plastic and repurposes it into the bottles it needs to hold its water. This makes the entire packaging process extremely sustainable and environmentally friendly.

In other words, the company delivers some of the purest water on the planet in bottles designed to preserve the very celestial orb from which that water came.

Pure NZ has capitalized on the trifecta of an abundant natural resource, a quality processing plant, and a commitment to sustainability in order to bring a unique product into the beverage industry. The brand's eco-friendly water — which comes in various sizes and even in a carbonated version — is not just helping to keep its increasingly international customer base well hydrated. It's also setting a new gold standard for beverage manufacturers across the globe.

About Pure NZ: Pure NZ was founded in 2010. Since its inception, Pure NZ has remained in full compliance with the Waikato District Council, Woolworths Supplier Excellence Program. It has also received various accolades, including the Australasian Bottled Water Institute Inc.'s "Order of Excellence" award.

Please direct inquiries to:

Shae Fradenburg

(954) 683-4553

[email protected]

SOURCE Pure NZ