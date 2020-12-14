The Kiwi Water Bottle Company That Manages a Reliant Resource in a Sustainable Fashion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Water is simultaneously a precious and impressive commodity. Not only is it limited in quantity — particularly clean water — but it's essential to survival and has literally been around since the beginning of life on our planet. The recyclable nature of the water cycle means the same liquid has been filtering through our global system for time out of mind. Medieval knights, ancient Egyptians, and even the dinosaurs guzzled down the same H2O that modern man imbibes on a daily basis.

To say that water is a stable and dependable part of life on Earth is a restrained statement at best. In the words of geologist Kent Keller from Washington State University's School of the Environment, "Life as we know it — every cell in every plant and animal — is mostly water. To say it requires water is an understatement."

Needless to say, water deserves a respect of the highest nature, which is precisely why Pure NZ has been turning heads in recent years. The NZ bottled water company specializes in sourcing and manufacturing its products in a sustainable fashion. The company gathers its crystal clear beverage from springs and aquifers located in the Waikato Region of New Zealand. This allows its water to retain the electrolytes that are naturally found in spring water, ultimately making the product a higher-quality form of hydration than many alternatives.

It isn't just Pure NZ's water that's wholesome, though. The Pokeno-based company creates its products via an environmentally-friendly bottling process, as well. In addition to its Earth-conscious manufacturing process, Pure NZ has embraced the mission statement that its bottles are made utilizing recycled plastic (rPet). This dedication to sourcing and packaging water in a responsible manner demonstrates a sense of respect and dedication that is particularly well placed when working with one of the oldest and most important resources that humanity has at its disposal.

Water is a natural resource that everyone needs to keep on tap on a daily basis. However, the way that people access their water now makes a big difference in how available it will be in the future. Fortunately, companies like Pure NZ are setting new benchmarks for sustainable living by ensuring that the way commodities are handled today will allow them to continue to be accessible far into the future.

