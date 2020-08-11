The KLAS Spotlight highlights Algorex Health's work of proactively surfacing social determinant of health (SDOH) risk and closing gaps in program design and fulfillment - all while measuring total impact on clinical and non-clinical outcomes.

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Algorex Health Technologies, a leader in measuring the effect of social determinants on patients' real lives, announced its recognition as an emerging healthcare services company in a new KLAS® Research Spotlight Report. The report, based on detailed feedback from Algorex Health customers regarding their satisfaction with Algorex Health's technology and approach to partnership, highlighted the company's ability to help healthcare organizations predict and invest in social determinant interventions for their respective populations.

The KLAS Spotlight, the first-of-its-kind in the social risk data as a service space, found after speaking to a number of Algorex Health customers that the company's top strengths include: strong client partnerships, valuable data and insights, and a clear focus on ROI. 100% of customers that KLAS spoke with stated that Algorex Health exceeded expectations when it came to partnership; 100% of customers also stated that they would purchase Algorex Health services again.

"The vendor seems to have pretty strong analytics, and their deliverables have been sophisticated and accurate. The vendor offers data insights and data sets that we wouldn't have had any other way to getting. The vendor does a good job providing us with meaningful data. They have been a delight to work with. They are professional, fast, competent and creative. "- Algorex Health Customer, June 2020

The KLAS team performed their evaluation based on the partnership cycle of Partnership, Value, Product and Execution. Algorex Health received an overall score of 93.3, compared to an average of 88.3 across KLAS-recognized organizations. Algorex Health clients truly felt that Algorex Health as able to fill the missing links in most SDOH initiatives: scalability, financial impact, and lack of visibility. Algorex Health is continuing the work with clients to measure the long-term impact of these programs, and has confirmed through the KLAS spotlight that this area is of particular importance for them.

Algorex Health's greatest differentiator is the focus on data and algorithms over software features and functions. Algorex Health knows that many of their customers have invested in software tools ranging from population health management and electronic health records to referral platforms and more. Algorex Health's mission is to drive maximum value and scalability into those investments, rather than replace them. Additionally, all team members are trained in data science and are focused on deploying those capabilities to deliver an easy-to-consume service but also to turn data into action. The result is speed and agility, which leads to scaled social determinant programs and data-driven outcomes. As an example, one of their clients' initial use cases for a Medicare population of 910k members was to proactively deploy nutrition services by reaching out to members and meeting them where they are, for example, calling and asking a member if they would like meal delivery or a grocery store gift card, depending on how much access they had to a car or grocery store. This was a campaign that was launched within days.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit https://klasresearch.com/

About Algorex Health

Founded in 2018, Algorex Health is the leading provider of analytics focused on the 80% of patients' lives that are not reflected on a healthcare claim. Algorex Health's clients lead the nation in making proactive investments in patient health by addressing their needs as a whole person, from food delivery to housing supports to engagement care packages.

SOURCE Algorex Health Technologies

Related Links

https://algorexhealth.com

