The Klotz Group, The Cultural Corridor Expand Socially Distant Food Truck Event

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of hosting a beloved and sought-after Saturday afternoon Socially Distanced Food Truck Roundup, nonprofit The Cultural Corridor alongside property owner The Klotz Group have added Friday nights into the mix.

"We saw a need for safe activities in the area while local entrepreneurs were struggling for opportunities to serve customers," says Jeff Klotz, CEO of The Klotz Group that owns the property where the weekly event occurs. "We are responsible for thousands of residents, many of whom are benefiting from the events. We were compelled to help."

The first Socially Distant Friday Night Roundup will take place Friday, August 21st from 6-10PM at 1800 Mayport Road. Food trucks attending are The Hungry Owl , Vucca Street Food , Mr. Potato Spread , Fae's BBQ , African Love Kitchen , Taylor Tacos and The Icy Spot . Atlantic Beach renowned brewer Reve Brewing will be serving beer and Jacksonville's own craft distiller Manifest Distilling will be serving drinks. Local favorite Them Vagabonds will perform live. There is no cost for entry.

Guests can also shop from local makers including Mad Mike's Jerky , Sunflower Soul , DNP Cupcakery , Beach Happy Art , Hang Loose Bands , Couture Jems , Body & Soul , Ana Clay Co. , and Precision Tees .

The Klotz Group worked with local partners, stakeholders and the great staff of the City of Atlantic Beach to develop The Cultural Corridor, a nonprofit dedicated to turning the forgotten stretch of A1A or Mayport Road into Northeast Florida's Cultural Corridor.

"People are looking for safe ways to socialize and support small businesses. We're happy to make that happen," Klotz continued. "We believe strongly in creating successful venues in which local entrepreneurs can showcase their talents during a tough time. Otherwise they would be shut out of the market."

Safety protocols in place include spacing out vendors, spacing spool and picnic tables 10' apart, sanitizing tables after use, providing PPE to vendors and guests and making hand sanitizer available.

The Night Roundups will continue every third Friday of the month until the demand for weekly night events cannot be ignored.

About The Cultural Corridor

The Cultural Corridor is a 501(c)(3) focused on building a vibrant hub for artists and the community through food, beverage, entertainment, innovation, expression & creative enterprise. Beginning at Atlantic Boulevard and continuing north along A1A/Mayport Road, The Cultural Corridor is the pulse for creativity where all are invited to live, work, eat, play & experience this cultural vision. Find The Cultural Corridor on Instagram at @The CulturalCorridor , Facebook at Facebook.com/TheCulturalCorridor and online at theculturalcorridor.com.

About The Klotz Group of Companies

Founded by Jeff Klotz in 1995, The Klotz Group of Companies is a vertically integrated real estate investment platform operating throughout the Southeast United States and focused on improving the quality of lives by creating experiential lifestyle communities. The Klotz Group can be found at theklotzcompanies.com.

