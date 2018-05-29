The Knot Expands Success of Inspirational Marketplace as Couples Create More Personalized Weddings

Just six months since launching its smart, digital All-In-One Planner in November 2017, The Knot has seen an increase in membership of 20% year over year*, adding to its rich history of helping plan more than 25 million weddings and working with 8 out of 10 couples in the market. Additionally, more than 66% of couples who joined during that same time frame have created a Wedding Vision, and of those that created a Wedding Vision and contacted a vendor, 64% also shared their Wedding Vision. A couple's unique Wedding Vision is the result of The Knot Style Quiz, in which couples browse inspirational photos and choose what they like or dislike. The Knot analyzes the results to create the Wedding Vision that features the couple's defined style, e.g. rustic with a bit of romantic and a touch of retro, color palette suggestions, inspiration and wedding vendor recommendations. The Knot Style Quiz has become one of the fastest growing search terms that couples use while wedding planning.

The Wedding Vision has created an inspirational marketplace where Real Wedding photo inspiration can turn into reality. When a couple finds an image on The Knot that depicts exactly what they want for their own wedding, The Knot takes what is known about the couple including their preferred venue setting, wedding location, wedding budget and guest count to run a predictive analysis based on similarities between past couples, and recommends vendors for the couple's wedding location, using their budget and guest count.

"The Wedding Vision gave me so many new ideas and vendors when I was stumped trying to look around on my own!" says bride Ravien Stewart. "I completely changed my wedding vision and it saved me from a planning nightmare!"

As the true industry leader in wedding planning, The Knot was the first brand more than 15 years ago to launch a Real Weddings photo inspiration product that highlights a couple's wedding day elements—from the dress and reception décor to florals and the cake. Real Weddings inspired millions of couples on The Knot, but the brand saw an opportunity to make these weddings even more valuable and useful for couples.

"We saw a huge opportunity to bring even more value to couples through our Real Weddings features we originally launched more than 15 years ago," says Dhanusha Sivajee, CMO of XO Group, owner of The Knot. "Couples were getting inspiration in these photos for their own weddings, but then weren't necessarily able to find that similar cake or venue in their own area or price point. If a couple in Buffalo was looking at a photo of a rustic barn in Atlanta, it wasn't easy to find something similar in their hometown and within their budget. We set out to change the way couples use Real Weddings and took our over two decades of data to make finding and booking the right vendors that much easier. The Wedding Vision was created to match a couple's inspiration with the dream team of wedding professionals who can bring their exact vision to life in their location and with their budget."

There are approximately 300,000 local wedding professionals in The Knot Marketplace across the United States highlighting offerings from more than 44 categories of wedding planning services. Beyond couples, wedding professionals on The Knot are benefiting from the new Wedding Vision product; it makes communicating with couples and understanding what they're looking for that much easier, potentially leading to faster bookings.

"As a floral designer, in my response to brides' inquiries prior to the Wedding Vision, I would often have to say, 'If you have a Pinterest account please share it with us so that we can capture your vision,'" says Marcia Villiers, President - Creative Director, Beautiful Kreations Floral Designs & Event Decor in Sunrise, Florida. "Not only does The Knot Wedding Vision eliminate that, I am also able to generate a proposal quicker as a result of having that vision board with wedding day must-haves, location, guest count, color palette, defined style and inspiration ready to work with, which results in quicker bookings."

*November 1, 2017 - April 30, 2018

