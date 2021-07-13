The KNOW Women Announces 2020 Best of KNOW Honorees

PHOENIX, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The KNOW Women announced today the honorees of the 2020 Best of KNOW book, a special yearly publication celebrating its top female leaders from across North America. The 2020 honorees will be recognized at the annual KNOW Women Summit which will take place October 21-23, 2021, at the Civana Resort and Spa in Cave Creek, Arizona.

The KNOW Women The KNOW Women

The Best of KNOW Book, presented by Morgan Auto Group, is an annual hardcover book that is distributed internationally and recognizes a select group of women from each city where KNOW Women has a presence. The book honors extraordinary individuals for their national notoriety, inspiration, dedication, and significant contribution to the advancement of women. The women selected for this feature have not only achieved high levels of professional success, but also serve as inspiring leaders and mentors, and are actively creating a legacy by passing on their vision to women of the future.

The 2020 Honorees include:

Farrah Morgan of Brand Jane Studio, Raleigh, North Carolina

of Brand Jane Studio, Susan Crews of Huntsboro Hemp Company, Raleigh, North Carolina

of Huntsboro Hemp Company, Lisa Wester of Lab Corp, Raleigh, North Carolina

of Lab Corp, Alma Adams of NC House of Reps, Charlotte, North Carolina

of NC House of Reps, Dr. Lisa Folden of Healthy Phit Physical Therapy and Wellness Consultants, Charlotte, North Carolina

of Healthy Phit Physical Therapy and Wellness Consultants, Tenisha Patterson Brown of Definitive Sports Group, Charlotte, North Carolina

of Definitive Sports Group, Jacinda Jacobs , Melody McCord Stephens , Diana McFarlane of Uniquely Qualified Inc, Charlotte, North Carolina

, , of Uniquely Qualified Inc, Julie Ball of Sparkle Hustle Grow/Subscription Box Bootcamp, Asheville, North Carolina

of Sparkle Hustle Grow/Subscription Box Bootcamp, Kimmy Hunter of Wishbone Homes, Asheville, North Carolina

of Wishbone Homes, Carrie Doll of Carrie Doll Consulting, Edmonton , Canada

of Carrie Doll Consulting, , Canada Dr. Jody Carrington of Dr. Jody Carrington Consulting Inc., Edmonton, Canada

of Dr. Jody Carrington Consulting Inc., Jackie Rainforth of Rainmakers Business Solutions, Calgary, Canada

of Rainmakers Business Solutions, Filomena May of Filo Financial Solutions of Raymond James Ltd., Calgary, Canada

of Filo Financial Solutions of Raymond James Ltd., Kareeda Aguam of the Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Amy Walberg of PRESS, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

of PRESS, Bernadette DiPino of the Sarasota Police Department, Sarasota , Florida

of the Police Department, , Florida Pam Sowder and Kaye Dixon of It Works!, Sarasota , Florida

and of It Works!, , Florida Haley Crum of FrankCrum, of Tampa Bay, Florida

of FrankCrum, of Tracie Domino of Event Outfitters, Tampa Bay, Florida

of Event Outfitters, Joanna Olsen of Coyote Ugly, Tampa Bay, Florida

of Coyote Ugly, Claire Lessinger of Tampa Bay Sports Commission, Tampa Bay, Florida

of Tampa Bay Sports Commission, Jackie Toledo, PE of Florida State Representative, Tampa Bay, Florida

Dr. Vershale Shukla of Vincere Cancer Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Ann Meyers Drysdale of The Phoenix Mercury and Suns, Phoenix , Arizona

of The Phoenix Mercury and Suns, , Arizona Julie Giese of Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix, Arizona

of Phoenix Raceway, Kate Gallego of Mayor of Phoenix , Phoenix , Arizona

of Mayor of , , Arizona Pam Giannonatti of Fry's Foods, Phoenix, Arizona

of Fry's Foods, Ginger Clayton of Elontec, Phoenix, Arizona

of Elontec, Brittney Griner of The Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix, Arizona

of The Phoenix Mercury, Que Raphael of Starlink Realty Inc, Fort Myers, Florida

Cyndi Doragh of Iron Ridge Insurance Services, Fort Myers , Florida

of Iron Ridge Insurance Services, , Florida Dr. Amanda Sterk of College UnMazed,LLC, Fort Myers, Florida

of College UnMazed,LLC, Erica Castner of Castner Consulting, Fort Myers, Florida

of Castner Consulting, Aisha Adams of Aisha Adams Media, Asheville, North Carolina

"Attaining the Best of KNOW honor is a lifetime achievement for a select group of dynamic female leaders and entrepreneurs from across the U.S. and Canada," says Sarah Benken, CEO and Publisher of The KNOW Women. "These honorees have shown remarkable business growth, leadership in their communities, and mentorship of other women and girls. I could not be prouder to celebrate these phenomenal women leaders at our Summit this fall."

The 2021 Annual KNOW Women Summit and Best of KNOW Celebration will bring together dynamic women leaders and business owners from North America for two full days of workshops, panels, networking opportunities, a shopping marketplace, and awards presentations. The celebration will shine the spotlight on honorees from 2020 and 2019, with award presentations at the Best of KNOW Women Celebration Dinner, presented by Morgan Auto Group. For the full list of 2020 and 2019 Honorees, visit https://theknowwomen.com/2020-best-of-know-honorees/.

The Summit is open to award honorees, KNOW Global members and their female guest, corporate supporters, and all women looking for inspiration and connections in business and career. For more information on KNOW Women or to register to attend the 2021 Annual KNOW Women Summit, visit www.knowtribesummit.com.

Media contact:

Robyn Patterson

[email protected]

480-269-0140

SOURCE The KNOW Women

Related Links

http://theknowwomen.com

