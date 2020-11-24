The KNOW Women Launches Non-Profit to Empower and Educate Female Leaders and Dreamers Around the World

PHOENIX, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading women's networking group The KNOW Women has announced its newest initiative called KNOW Cares, a non-profit focused on empowering, educating and raising funds for women and youth worldwide. KNOW Cares, which is set to officially launch in early December, will provide emergency relief funds for businesswomen, leadership development and mentorship opportunities as well as provide grants to aspiring female entrepreneurs.

"The KNOW Women has always been about helping women succeed, be heard and recognized for their hard work," says Sarah Benken, founder and CEO of The KNOW Women. "We work tirelessly to live out the Lift & Rise mantra and now I am honored to do even more with the launch of KNOW Cares. The way I see it, it is our duty to pay it forward by empowering, engaging, and educating all women so they can make an impact on their own and continue the circle of giving."

KNOW Cares will be an extension of The KNOW Women which currently has more than 6,100 members across the globe. The non-profit will focus on four pillars of support including leadership development, women in business, community impact and education throughout the world. KNOW Cares will also aim to help women in developing nations better their lives by ensuring educational opportunities.

The KNOW Women started in 2017 to bring more attention to women doing remarkable things throughout Phoenix. Benken created The KNOW Book as an annual publication that features women you should know throughout the community. Soon after, she launched a membership community called The KNOW Collaborative for the high-powered women featured in the Book to connect throughout the year at monthly mixers and events. Fast forward to today, The KNOW Women is now is in 11 markets and will expand to four additional markets by 2021. KNOW Cares is the latest initiative by the leading women's group. In addition, the group is gearing up to launch a new global networking membership in early 2021 for all women to collaborate.



About The KNOW Women:

The KNOW Women is the leading global women's group whose mission is bringing "all women who achieve great things together." The multifaceted community offers one-of-a-kind memberships, groups, business development opportunities and community outreach programs for female leaders, creators, and entrepreneurs. The KNOW Women elevates and connects women you should know and their businesses, professions, and communities, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender expression, socioeconomic status, or physical appearance. For more information, visit www.theknowwomen.com.

