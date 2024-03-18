The Knowledge House Celebrates 10 Years of Tech!

The Nationally Recognized Nonprofit Launches The 2024 Recruitment Tour For The Program Co-Founded By Hip-Hop Artist French Montana

BRONX, N.Y., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowledge House (TKH) - the nationally recognized Bronx, NY founded tech organization celebrates ten years of providing accessible, free technology programs for youth and young adults in New York City and their expansion cities - Atlanta, GA; Los Angeles, CA; and Newark, NJ.

Hip Hop Artist and KKCF Co-Founder French Montana with a Fellow in the program. Courtesy of The Knowledge House

"The Knowledge House is thrilled to scale our KKCF program during our 10th Anniversary Year. During this milestone year, we are excited to integrate AI foundations across all programming so that all TKH participants become even more competitive for the jobs of tomorrow," says Jerelyn Rodriguez, Co-Founder and CEO of The Knowledge House.

This year's recruitment tour theme, "Find Your Light," will welcome new fellows ages 16 and up into our signature program, The Karim Kharbouch Coding Program (KKCF), co-founded by Bronx-born Hip-Hop artist French Montana . Students currently enrolled in high school as sophomores, juniors, or seniors interested in learning code and design skills are welcome to apply.

In the past ten years, The Knowledge House has:

Engaged with 2,500 and counting young adults through numerous community programs

young adults through numerous community programs Expanded their Bronx , NY headquarters and launched in four major cities: Atlanta, GA ; Los Angeles, CA ; Newark, NJ ; and the Washington, D.C. area

, NY headquarters and launched in four major cities: ; ; ; and the area Graduated nearly 1,000 technologists from their signature programs - The Karim Kharbouch Coding Program and Innovation Fellowship to careers with major corporations and non-profit organizations nationwide with starting salaries of $75K . Employers include Accenture, Bloomberg, Barclays, Verizon, EnergyHub, and ACLU.

The Knowledge House 2024-25 Recruitment Tour will include:

On-site Application Process - Bilingual staff and volunteers will help youth complete their application for the 2024-25 season

Keynote Speeches by The Knowledge House executives and alums about the program

Interactive classes and games for attendees

Complimentary catering (food and beverages) from local Black and Brown-owned restaurants sponsored by UBEREats

Tour Dates, Locations, and Link to RSVP per city –

KKCF Applications will go live on Monday, March 18th, per expansion city:

Newark

Los Angeles

Atlanta

For the 10th anniversary, WABC will be the Community Media Partner; UBEREats will remain a generous donor of the Recruitment Tour receptions.

To learn more, visit theknowledgehouse.org/

