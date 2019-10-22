The KnowledgeLake Cloud is Now Being Used by Vantage Bank Texas

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Bank Texas, long-time KnowledgeLake client, has made the transition to the KnowledgeLake Cloud. The KnowledgeLake Cloud platform is a full-stack, end-to-end platform for capture, content, and process services. In addition to being fast and simple to administer, the KnowledgeLake Cloud platform boasts consumption-driven licensing and eliminates the need for tedious manual updates. Vantage Bank Texas is currently employing the KnowledgeLake cloud in their compliance, underwriting, operations, and lending departments, with plans to deploy the solution in their treasury department.

Danny Knudsen, Vice President and Solution Design & Development Director of Vantage Bank Texas, says that they were first intrigued to move to the KnowledgeLake Cloud when they heard of KnowledgeLake's transition to a cloud-first offering. Speaking of the transition to the KnowledgeLake cloud, Knudsen says: "We want to be able to take advantage of the latest functionality as soon as we can, especially as it pertains to API integrations. We are going through our own internal transitions to the cloud, and the KnowledgeLake cloud fit into those initiatives very nicely."

"Transitioning to the KnowledgeLake Cloud will allow us to offload infrastructure support and customize integrations with KnowledgeLake through the API," Knudsen says. "The KnowledgeLake Cloud has provided us with an easy, and standardized, way for our users to get many documents imaged, indexed, and stored in our ECM system. We have found the KnowledgeLake systems to be very reliable and the support to be extremely responsive."

Mark Oman, Vice President of Sales, said: "We've seen amazing growth in KnowledgeLake customers who have made the transition to the KnowledgeLake Cloud. The KnowledgeLake Cloud enables organizations to be nimbler and more efficient thanks to its scalability and easy-to-use end user experience. We anticipate that Vantage Bank Texas will continue to experience great success with the KnowledgeLake Cloud."

About KnowledgeLake

Since 1999, KnowledgeLake's singular focus has been to amplify worker productivity by eliminating paper, streamlining document processing and automating business-critical operations. With a team of enterprise content management (ECM) and content services experts equipped with award-winning Microsoft-centric technology, KnowledgeLake delivers powerful solutions that put content to work. After earning the Microsoft Partner of the Year award year after year, thousands of companies worldwide trust KnowledgeLake to provide content management and process automation expertise in their Microsoft SharePoint, SharePoint Online, Azure and multi-repository environments.

About Vantage Bank Texas

Founded in 1923, Vantage Bank Texas is a family-owned, community-based financial institution headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with deep roots in the border regions of the State. We are focused on providing dedicated banking services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses as well as to our international customers who live and work in the communities we serve. The Bank has full-service banking centers in the Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Laredo, El Paso, Hondo and Refugio.

