The Knoxville Edit TV Series Spotlights Knoxville Real Estate and Lifestyle on REAL Shows Network

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Shows Network (RSN), the national TV platform dedicated to elevating real estate and lifestyle storytelling, has added The Knoxville Edit, a new locally hosted series in Knoxville, TN, to its lineup. The Knoxville real estate and lifestyle TV series is hosted by local real estate leader Holli McCray and produced by RSN's Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning team.

Viewers can learn more about the series and watch episodes of The Knoxville Edit at realshows.tv .

The series captures the spirit of Knoxville by blending real estate, local culture, and community stories into a vibrant viewing experience. Each episode features Holli McCray:

Highlighting notable neighborhoods and distinctive properties in and around Knoxville

Celebrating local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations

Spotlighting the people and stories that shape everyday life in East Tennessee

"As host of The Knoxville Edit, my goal is to shine a light on the people and places that make Knoxville such a special place to call home," said Holli McCray, host of The Knoxville Edit. "From longtime local businesses to new voices in our community, we want viewers to see themselves and their neighbors reflected on screen."

The Knoxville Edit is part of REAL Shows Network's growing lineup of locally branded series that highlight communities across the United States.

As part of RSN's national network of locally branded shows, The Knoxville Edit gives its host a full 30 minutes to build a recognizable, personality-driven brand while authentically representing the unique character of Knoxville, TN. The show provides local organizations, including nonprofits and philanthropic initiatives, along with entrepreneurs and community influencers, a high-quality platform to share their stories through cinematic, lifestyle-driven segments.

Rooted in RSN's mission of positive media, The Knoxville Edit focuses on authenticity, connection, and the everyday experiences that make communities stand out. It uplifts the people, businesses, and causes that make each community extraordinary, offering viewers fresh insight along with engaging, professionally produced entertainment. High-resolution images and video clips from The Knoxville Edit are available upon request.

About REAL Shows Network

REAL Shows Network (RSN) is a national TV network for top real estate professionals and influential local leaders, giving select hosts in each market the exclusive opportunity to lead a full 30-minute show that showcases their expertise, partners, and community. Created by an Emmy-nominated, Telly Award-winning production team, RSN delivers cinematic, lifestyle-driven storytelling and strategic media exposure that builds authority, deepens community connection, and elevates positive stories in each market. For more information, visit realshows.tv .

