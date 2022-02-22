The Koa Club Continues its Mission to Empower Women in Government Towards Leadership with its Innovative Follow My Lead Program

SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2020, The Koa Club has been making a positive impact on the lives of the women who have attended its signature GovWFollowMyLead™ Program, a leadership program supporting women in government. The Program was first designed in close collaboration with the women at King County Information Technology to help foster leadership, professional growth, and gender equity in the public sector workplace. The Program provides the necessary tools, and strategies to help women professionals explore and tackle issues that are specific to their experience in the public sector workplace.

The Koa Club logo Women leadership training

"Organizations benefit when women have opportunities to thrive and lead their best lives. Employee engagement, innovation, and results are a competitive advantage. According to the McKinsey 2021 Women in the Workplace: New Standard of Leadership report, "[t]he work women leaders are doing drives better outcomes for all employees." The question is can your organization afford not to make this investment?" said Tanya Hannah, Chief Information Officer, King County and recipient of the 2020 Seattle CIO and 2021 National CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards for the Nonprofit/Public Sector ORBIE for government, education & nonprofit organizations.

The year-long Program offers live online sessions once a month for two hours featuring expert coaches covering topics developed to enhance the participants' professional growth and provides numerous creative opportunities for the women to engage in empowered networking with one another. The participants also attend small group Mentorship Huddles™ which provide them the safe space to share best practices and informal advice with one another.

"I love being a part of this program. It's led by women for women. I've gained powerful insights, not only in my career, but on how to enrich my life. I've really enjoyed watching other women as they step into their power and being a support structure to help them do it," said one past participant of the Program.

On February 7, 2022, over 100 women working for King County, Snohomish County, and various public agencies from the State of Washington attended the first workshop of the Program with much enthusiasm to begin their leadership growth journey.

"We are thrilled with the commitment shown by leadership from these organizations to invest in supporting and elevating their women talent through the Program," said Susan Seah, CEO and Founder of The Koa Club.

The Koa Club plans to collaborate with other public sector organizations to deliver similar programming to help them build and retain a strong pipeline of women leaders.

About The Koa Club: The Koa Club (the term "Koa" meaning "fearless") is a global community of women achievers helping women everywhere to gain knowledge, skills, inspiration, and connections to foster their professional and personal growth. To deliver on that mission, The Koa Cub also creates customized and scalable women leadership programming for private and public sector organizations.

