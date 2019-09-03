The Koffel Law Firm Becomes Koffel Brininger Nesbitt

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding, The Koffel Law Firm has become one of the leading privately retained criminal and DUI / OVI defense firms in the state of Ohio, and a practice recognized nationally among U.S. News' "Best Law Firms in America."

Now, it's the same top-tier practice, but with a different name: Koffel Brininger Nesbitt.

A Proven Columbus Defense Firm By Any Name

After establishing the firm over 25 years ago, Founding Principal Brad Koffel welcomes Tod Brininger and Will Nesbitt as Partners in the practice. All three attorneys have established themselves as accomplished and respected criminal lawyers, and have been distinguished nationally for their work:

Brad Koffel – Columbus Criminal Defense Attorney Brad Koffel has been fighting for the freedoms and futures of clients in Columbus and the state of Ohio since 1993. Ranked among the top 1% of all attorneys in the U.S. by Best Lawyers in America since 2005, as well as Best Lawyers in America "Lawyer of the Year," Koffel has amassed a record of success handling high-stakes cases and representing high-profile individuals. His practice focuses on serious criminal and DUI cases, as well as professional licensing and Title IX sexual misconduct proceedings.

Tod Brininger – Few attorneys in Ohio have more experience working in as many state courts as Tod Brininger. A former Franklin County Public Defender, mayor's court prosecutor, and Acting Judge in Morrow County Municipal Court, Brininger leverages his professional experience for the benefit of clients charged with DUI / OVI, alcohol and drug violations, and first offender felonies. He has twice been named to Ohio Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars (the top 2.5% of attorneys under 40 in Ohio).

Will Nesbitt – Will Nesbitt has been named a Top Lawyer by Columbus CEO Magazine and among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers. Licensed in both Ohio state courts and Federal Court, Nesbitt focuses his practice on serious felony and federal matters, including pre-file investigation intervention, drug crimes, computer-related offenses, and white collar crimes, among others. He has been earned a reputation among the top up and coming criminal defense attorneys in Ohio, and has been named to Ohio Super Lawyers Rising Stars each year since 2015.

The Koffel Brininger Nesbitt team will continue to offer the award-winning legal representation for which it had become known, and will remain unwavering in its commitment to clients facing criminal investigations, misdemeanor and felony charges, and administrative hearings before Title IX and professional licensing boards. The firm serves clients throughout Columbus and the state of Ohio.

Koffel Brininger Nesbitt is comprised of nationally recognized Ohio criminal defense and DUI attorneys who have helped thousands of clients navigate the criminal justice system. From misdemeanor DUIs to serious felony allegations, the firm has become known for its proven success in complex, high-stakes, and high-profile cases. More information can be found at: www.koffellaw.com.

