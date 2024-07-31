THE KOREA INDUSTRY DAILY: Twinny to Supply Nargo Order Picking Solution to Yongma Logis

SEOUL, South Korea, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twinny, led by co-CEOs Chun Hong-seok and Chun Young-seok, announced today that it will supply its autonomous robot-based picking solution, Nargo Order Picking, to Yongma Logistics, headed by CEO Lee Jong-cheol.

Nargo Order Picking supplied to Yongma Logics

The Nargo Order Picking system is designed to assist warehouse workers in performing more tasks with greater ease and accuracy within the same space, without the need for structural changes or additional infrastructure. The solution displays product images and information on the robot monitor and confirms correct picking through barcode scanning, thus minimizing picking errors.

This agreement with Yongma Logistics, a subsidiary of Dong-A Socio Holdings, marks a significant milestone for Twinny. After successfully partnering with Han Express, securing Yongma Logistics as a client further establishes Twinny's presence in the comprehensive logistics sector.

Yongma Logistics plans to implement the Nargo Order Picking solution at its logistics center in Icheon, aiming to enhance productivity and improve worker convenience.

Twinny is optimistic that this supply agreement will demonstrate the effectiveness of Nargo Order Picking and pave the way for broader adoption in domestic logistics centers.

Jae-sung Kim, Head of Business Division at Twinny, stated, "In the logistics field, there is a growing focus on the productivity benefits of utilizing robots over relying solely on manual labor for order picking tasks. We will strive to establish our product as a reliable solution among comprehensive logistics companies in Korea through our partnership with Yongma Logistics."

