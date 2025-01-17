THE KOREA INDUSTRY DAILY: WOOJIN PLAIMM Advances Global Competitiveness with 'Super-Foam' Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOOJIN PLAIMM, a renowned manufacturer of injection molding machines, is fortifying its global presence by leveraging its innovative 'Super-Foam' and 'Clean-Foam' technologies. These advancements, co-developed in collaboration with the company's Austrian R&D Center, highlight the company's commitment to integrating Korean manufacturing expertise with European technological innovation to expand its market footprint.

Austrian R&D Center: Driving Innovation in Control Technology

WOOJIN PLAIMM Advances Global Competitiveness with 'Super-Foam' Technology

The Austrian R&D Center plays a pivotal role in enhancing the quality and technological capabilities of WOOJIN PLAIMM's injection molding machines. By combining the Austrian team's innovative technologies with the production capabilities of the Korean headquarters, WOOJIN PLAIMM continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored to diverse global demands.

Richard Wagner, Head of the Control Research Team at the Austrian R&D Center, emphasizes the importance of this synergy, stating, "Our efforts are centered on developing efficient control systems and improving drive and hydraulic technologies. This collaborative approach ensures that we meet the dynamic needs of customers worldwide."

'Super-Foam' Technology: Advancing Efficiency and Sustainability

WOOJIN PLAIMM's 'Super-Foam' technology represents a breakthrough in low-pressure physical micro-foaming injection molding. This technique dissolves inert gas into molten resin under low pressure (below 10 MPa) before injecting it into molds, offering several benefits:

Quality Enhancement: Prevents shrinkage and deformation, significantly improving product quality.

Weight Reduction: Achieves up to 60% weight reduction compared to solid injection molding.

Cost Savings: Reduces raw material consumption, lowering production costs.

Productivity Improvement: Eliminates the need for pressure-holding processes, shortening cycle times.

Energy Efficiency: Operates at lower processing temperatures, contributing to energy conservation.

: Operates at lower processing temperatures, contributing to energy conservation. Durability and Versatility: Works with a wide range of materials without requiring specialized foaming resins.

These benefits, coupled with the global push for carbon neutrality, make 'Super-Foam' a transformative solution for industries like automotive, where lightweight and durable components are critical for the growing electric vehicle market.

'Clean-Foam' Technology: Beyond Limitations — No Sink, Clean Surface

'Clean-Foam' technology builds upon the innovations of 'Super-Foam,' utilizing a unique molding process where the skin layer is made of virgin material while the core layer consists of either virgin or recycled materials. This approach employs WOOJIN PLAIMM's proprietary foaming techniques, resulting in:

No Sink: Eliminates sink marks entirely, ensuring a clean, smooth surface.

Ready-to-Paint: The absence of surface defects allows for immediate painting after injection molding.

: The absence of surface defects allows for immediate painting after injection molding. Overcoming Limitations: Successfully addresses the limitations of traditional physical foaming, such as surface defects and sink marks.

The 'Clean-Foam' process is a game-changer, enabling high-quality production with a focus on sustainability and efficiency.

Comprehensive Support and U.S. Presence

For customers seeking in-depth information, WOOJIN PLAIMM provides extensive resources and support through its U.S. branches. Each location is strategically positioned to cater to regional needs:

