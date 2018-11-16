The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles Honors United Way of Greater Los Angeles with its Esteemed Angel Award

"All awards are special, but this one is especially meaningful to me," said Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. "Our vision with "One Hearts, Two Loves" was to help introduce the rest of Los Angeles to the civic leadership and generosity of the Korean community."

United Way of Greater Los Angeles, with the support of Chairman of the Board and President and CEO of Bank of Hope Kevin Kim, helped launch the One Heart, Two Loves campaign to serve local Korean philanthropists who want to improve the quality of life both in Los Angeles and Korea. Donations through One Heart, Two Loves support both United Way of Greater Los Angeles in their work to end poverty and homelessness in L.A. County and the Community Chest of Korea, which serves neighbors in need in Korea.

United Way of Greater Los Angeles also had the honor of working with Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson and the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles to help mediate a successful resolution around the construction of homeless shelters in Koreatown. "It is incredible what we can do when we listen to each other and work toward better solutions," said Buik. "It is a lesson the Korean community can teach all of Los Angeles, as we fight to end homelessness across this region."

United Way of Greater Los Angeles is incredibly honored to receive the Angel Award, and looks forward to continuing to work together with the local Korean community to make Los Angeles County a better home for everyone.

About United Way of Greater Los Angeles:

United Way of Greater Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization fighting to end poverty by preparing students for high school graduation, college, and the workforce; housing our homeless neighbors; and guiding hard-working families towards economic mobility. United Way identifies the root causes of poverty and works strategically to solve them by building alliances across all sectors, funding targeted programs and advocating for change. For more information, visit UnitedWayLA.org and EveryoneInLA.org.

About Korean American Federation of Los Angeles

The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles (KAFLA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves the Korean American community of Los Angeles County. Founded in 1962, KAFLA represents and promotes the interests of the Korean American community, and serves as an umbrella organization to over 250 Korean American community organizations throughout Greater Los Angeles. It is the only Korean American organization in which the Korean American community elects its President. As a leader in the promotion of cultural exchange between the Korean American community and the multitudes of diverse ethnic communities in Los Angeles County, KAFLA has been active in advocating for the interests, as well as the political and social rights, of the Korean American community for decades. KAFLA also actively works to pass down Korean traditions and preserve Korean culture for the next generation of Korean Americans.

