The Kraken Rum Rewards Those Who Are Willing to Step Into the Dark This Black Friday

At the top of each hour starting at 12:00 pm EST, one of eight mysterious chests will open to reveal a prize, along with the sacrifice required for a chance to win. Whether that's inking a tattoo of the mythical sea beast on your body for a chance to train for a submarine captain's license in Curacao ( $23,000 ARV ) or donating blood to earn a shot at a VIP hockey experience with the NHL's Seattle Kraken ( $5,000 ARV ). The greater the sacrifice, the more generous the reward.

Those willing to #StepIntoTheDark are invited to enter PitchBlackFriday.com on November 26. PitchBlackFriday.com is part of The Kraken Rum's latest marketing campaign, Step Into the Dark, which encourages people with a maverick spirit to look beyond the expected and find great reward in the unknown.

Wherever you hunt this Black Friday, you can find The Kraken Rum in local wine and spirits stores or online at KrakenRum.com. To make a signature Cephalopunch, simply mix one part Kraken Rum, one part pineapple juice and a splash of grenadine in a shaker with crushed ice. Shake briefly, pour contents into a glass, top with more crushed ice and enjoy.

No purchase necessary. Must be documented resident of (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21+. Registration ends 11/26/21. See official rules at PitchBlackFriday.com. Void wherever prohibited.

About The Kraken®

AS IT IS TOLD, The Kraken Black Spiced Rum is an imported rum from the Caribbean blended with secret spices. Named for the sea beast of myth and legend, The Kraken Black Spiced Rum is bold, rich, black and smooth. AS THEY SAY, "To not respect the power of the Kraken is to not respect the sea." So drink with respect.

©2021 Kraken Rum Co., Jersey City, NJ. Like the deepest sea, The Kraken® should be treated with great respect and responsibility.

NHL is a registered trademark of the National Hockey League.

Media Contact:

Kerry Smalls

[email protected]

212-601-3121



SOURCE Kraken Rum