The Krebs Stamos Group Hires Micah McCutchan as its Chief Operating Officer
Apr 28, 2021, 08:00 ET
WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Krebs Stamos Group, founded by Chris Krebs, former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Alex Stamos, former Chief Security Officer at Yahoo and Facebook, hires Micah McCutchan as Chief Operating Officer.
Mr. McCutchan was the Vice President of Operations for Obsidian Analysis, a DC-based research and analysis consultancy focused on security and resilience for public and private-sector clientele. Most recently, he served as an expert in decision science, modeling, and critical infrastructure resilience for Argonne National Laboratory.
"As Alex and I were standing up the company, we recognized that our success hinged on a strong leader running day-to-day operations and ensuring that our teammates and clients are taken care of. I've known Micah for a long time, and he was the first call I made. I'm excited for him to join the team and look forward to working alongside him once again."
-Chris Krebs, Partner, Krebs Stamos Group
"Micah brings a host of experience building and operating consulting organizations, and with him I am confident that KSG will be able to live up to the standards we are setting for ourselves as both a fantastic place to work and a dependable partner to our clients."
-Alex Stamos, Partner, Krebs Stamos Group
Micah has an undergraduate degree in physics from Dickinson College and a M.S. in systems engineering from George Washington University. McCutchan also holds an Operations Strategy Certificate from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.
