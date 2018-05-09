The Krewe of Pandora of Jefferson Parish Announces Lady in Waiting for its 2019 Royal Court

NEW ORLEANS, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Krewe of Pandora announced Miss Amanda Bordelon as a 2018-19 Lady in Waiting. Amanda is the daughter of Mrs. Rhonda Ellender and Mr. Winston Bordelon, and is the stepdaughter of Mr. Kevin Ellender. Amanda is a native of Kenner and currently lives in Laplace. She is employed as a Credit Resolution Specialist. She is a graduate of Alfred Bonnabel High School. As a Lady in Waiting, Amanda will serve on the Court of Lady Pandora II to assist her in her duties and responsibilities to the Krewe. She will attend social and community outreach events and aspires to reign as Lady Pandora in the future.

Miss Amanda Bordelon will reign as a Lady in Waiting for the Krewe of Pandora for the 2018-2019 Mardi Gras Season. Krewe of Pandora rolls in Metairie Louisiana on March 3, 2019.

With a deep love for her community and for Mardi Gras, Amanda is an active member of the Dance Connection dance team and performs in numerous parades during the Mardi Gras season. She has also ridden as a member of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx in New Orleans.

Amanda will be introduced to current and prospective members at the Krewe's next public event, a Meet & Greet on Friday, May 18, 2018 from 5:30 pm-8:30 pm at Jaegar's Seafood, 901 S. Clearview Parkway. She invites and encourages women to come out to learn more about the Krewe of Pandora, mingle, and to say hello.

Amanda is honored to be representing the Krewe of Pandora for its third ride in Jefferson Parish. She wanted to be a Lady in Waiting for the Krewe of Pandora this year because of her love of the carnival season and the positive impact Mardi Gras has on Jefferson Parish. She is looking forward to having more ladies join in the fun. "There is space available in the Krewe of Pandora for fun-loving women to 'Party with Pandora' and to parade with us on the Sunday night before Mardi Gras. The more the merrier," she said.

Interested riders can find more information at the Krewe of Pandora website, https://kreweofpandora.org. Pandora is the finale parade of a spectacular triple header on Sunday, March 3, 2019 with The Krewe of Napoleon at 4:30pm followed by Athena at 5:30pm, and Pandora to close out the day, rolling at 6:30pm. The Krewe of Pandora's signature colors of tiffany blue & black will be in full display for its 2019 parade.

Pandora has staged two parading processions in 2016 and 2018 as crowds competed to catch Pandora's signature hand-decorated boxes. Pandora looks forward to returning for its third year in 2019. To find out more about Pandora membership please visit: https://kreweofpandora.org/Join-Us.

