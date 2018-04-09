The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

"Kroger is proud to receive this recognition from ENERGY STAR. It validates the ongoing work our associates are doing to reduce our impact on the environment by using natural resources responsibly and minimizing waste in our operations," said Keith Oliver, Kroger's vice president of facility engineering. "Kroger's long-term goal is to reduce cumulative energy consumption—in the form of electricity—in our stores by 40 percent by 2020, as we outline in our sustainability report."

Kroger's Retail Store Energy Reduction Highlights:

Earning more ENERGY STAR building certifications than any other commercial entity by certifying 320 grocery stores in 2017, bringing the total number of stores certified to 793 since 2011.

Achieving an average ENERGY STAR score of 70 across 1,933 facilities totaling nearly 128 million square feet.

Saving 48.7 million kilowatt hours of electricity by installing more than 3.8 million LED lamps.

Raising the awareness of the ENERGY STAR label to nine million customers every day through ENERGY STAR store certification labels and ENERGY STAR labeled product sales.

"Kroger uses the EPA's ENERGY STAR program to track and assess energy consumption across our retail locations. We benchmark building energy performance, assess energy management goals over time, and identify strategic opportunities for savings," continued Mr. Oliver.

"The 2018 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year have demonstrated real leadership, showing how American families and businesses can save energy, save money, and reduce air emissions," said Bill Wehrum, EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation.

In 2016 alone, ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, buildings, and plants helped Americans save over $30 billion in energy costs and approximately 400 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions.

"This recognition illustrates Kroger's commitment to being a responsible steward of our planet's natural resources," said Lisa Zwack, Kroger's head of sustainability. "We've integrated sustainable practices into our business and continue to look for new ways to drive positive outcomes through innovative platforms like Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan, which is our vision to end hunger in the communities we call home and eliminate waste across our company by 2025."

Beyond its retail operations, Kroger's logistics team continues to track its Ton Miles Per Gallon (TMPG) and look to new technologies to increase delivery and operational efficiencies. Kroger has committed to adding Tesla Semi electric trucks to its distribution fleet, which require lower energy cost per mile in comparison to conventional diesel tractors.

For a complete list of 2018 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit www.energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses over $450 billion and over 3.5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-kroger-co-earns-2018-energy-star-partner-of-the-year-award-300626255.html

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Related Links

http://www.kroger.com

