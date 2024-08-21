The Kroger Co. Foundation Awards 120 Scholarships to Children of Kroger Associates

Program has granted more than $5 million in scholarship funds

CINCINNATI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Foundation today announced the Kroger Scholars for the 2024-2025 academic year, awarding $300,000 to 120 students. All scholars are the children of Kroger associates and receive $2,500 toward any accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational program. Launched in 2008, the Kroger Scholars Program has awarded more than $5 million in scholarship funds.

"To be selected for this scholarship is a tremendous honor. I am reminded that people believe in me and my ability to succeed in the future," said Rachael Fritz, Kroger Scholar pursuing a degree at Eastern Kentucky University. "I can't express how thankful I am to be able to receive this scholarship as it is not only helping me currently, but also my future by allowing me to go to school debt free."

The 2024-2025 Kroger Scholars will be represented at more than 75 institutions across the nation. Students were selected based on a broad range of criteria, including volunteering, civic service, extra-curricular activities, academic performance and work experience.

"We are proud to recognize this year's Kroger Scholars for their commitment to academic excellence and service to their schools and communities," said Patty Leesemann, head of philanthropy at Kroger. "Our associates are at the center of everything we do at Kroger, and being able to honor their children with scholarships is a special tradition. We hope these funds make it a little easier for our associates and their children as they pursue higher education. Congratulations to our 2024 Kroger Scholars."

A company-wide program presented by The Kroger Co. Foundation, Kroger Scholars is open to children (biological, adopted and stepchildren) of associates in the Kroger Family of Companies who have two years of service and have worked at least 1,000 hours per year. To learn more about The Kroger Co. Foundation, visit here.

Kroger also offers a tuition reimbursement program for its associates, contributing up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates. Since 2018, the company has reimbursed more than $50 million for continuing education. Kroger encourages lifelong learning for all, enabling everything from GEDs to Ph.D. degrees. Learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger here.

