The Kroger Co. Joins Boca Raton Innovation Campus' Tenant Roster

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) has announced the latest addition to campus with The Kroger Company. Kroger is the largest supermarket chain by revenue and the second-largest general retailer.

Their Boca office – 43,000 square feet in BRiC's 4700 building – is a national headquarters supporting Kroger's digital businesses, including Vitacost.com, which the company acquired in 2017. The company moved to BRiC from across the street at 5400 Broken Sound Boulevard NW.

"[BRiC's] rich history and compelling story as it relates to the digital focus of our Boca office is one of the several reasons we chose to move to campus," said Guy Burgstahler, Senior Director of Customer Experience for Kroger. "It is home to several South Florida businesses that collectively create a great atmosphere that we are proud to be part of."

While the size of their office is roughly the same as the previous, their new space was designed to be more efficient. The company's initial space was broken up into different offices as they grew. Now, the office is all in one contiguous space, split by break rooms and huddle spaces with flexible space options like standing desks and private phone booths.

"One of BRiC's value propositions is the efficiency of our building. Our column-free, open floor plans allow businesses the flexibility to design workspaces that meet their needs," said Danielle Vennett, Vice President at Crocker Partners, who helped facilitate the lease. "Our first-class amenities and immediate access to I-95 and the TriRail help us check the boxes for progressive organizations like Kroger. We welcome their addition to campus in continuing to foster a community of innovation."

Mitchell Millowitz of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented Kroger while Vennett and CBRE's Jeff Kelley represented the landlord. Kroger's Boca headquarters are located at 4700 Exchange Court, Suite 200.

Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) is the largest single facility office building in the state at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. The campus was acquired by Crocker Partners in 2018 with the vision of building off BRiC's history and evolving the campus into a science and technology hub. An ideal landing spot for companies with large footprints, BRiC is currently home to 36 tenants including Bluegreen Vacations, Modernizing Medicine and MDVIP.

