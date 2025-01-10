The Kroger Family of Companies Pledging $1M to Support Families Impacted by Southern California Wildfires

CINCINNATI, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Family of Companies (NYSE:KR), including southern California's Ralphs and Food4Less stores, today announced a commitment to raise $1 million for families impacted by the devastating wildfires impacting the Los Angeles region.

"We strive to fulfill our purpose, to Feed the Human Spirit, every day, and especially when disaster strikes," said Rodney McMullen, Chairman and CEO of Kroger. "Our associates are always among the first to support our communities during natural disasters, and the situation in southern California is no different. I'm so proud of how quickly our teams have worked to reopen stores that were temporarily closed during the unfolding wildfire situation to ensure we're a resource for customers who need fresh food, pantry staples and necessities like water and ice. Our hearts are with everyone who is impacted by this tragedy – especially our team of associates and their extended families – and we are grateful to the first responders working so hard to protect our communities."

The Kroger Family of Companies is raising $1 million to support disaster relief and recovery, including $500,000 in company matching funds for donations from customers to benefit the American Red Cross and local Feeding America-affiliated food banks.

Kroger is making it easy for customers in several divisions to support relief efforts by providing an option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at checkout to benefit the Red Cross. Customers are also invited to donate online if their stores do not provide an option at checkout.

In addition to funds, Kroger is delivering food, water and supplies to local fire departments and evacuation centers. With the fires still raging, Ralphs and Food4Less will continue to work with law enforcement, emergency responders and our community partners to provide additional aid without disrupting their fire containment efforts.

To support the California National Guard being deployed to aid in disaster relief, the United Service Organizations (USO) is sending a Kroger + USO Mobile Canteen to Los Alamitos, CA, to feed and support military first responders. Kroger is providing gift cards to the USO to help provide needed food, water and supplies for the Mobile Canteen.

Every year, The Kroger Co. Foundation directs $500,000 in funding to the American Red Cross through its Annual Disaster Giving Program to help the organization prepare for and respond to disasters across the U.S.

